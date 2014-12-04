(Adds comments from New York Life, IndexIQ)
By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK Dec 4 New York Life Insurance Co
is jumping into the nearly $2 trillion U.S.
exchange-traded funds market with its plan to acquire ETF
provider IndexIQ.
The mutual life insurance company said Thursday its asset
management business, New York Life Investment Management, was
set to acquire Rye Brook, New York-based IndexIQ, well known for
its alternative investment strategies.
IndexIQ will become a part of New York Life's MainStay
Investments platform, adding $1.5 billion to MainStay's $101
billion in assets under management.
"We have been very interested observers of the ETF space for
quite some time," said Drew Lawton, chief executive officer of
New York Life Investment Management, in an interview.
The deal underscores the growing weight and popularity of
the rapidly expanding ETF market.
For those like New York Life, buying a firm with an existing
management team, industry relationships and the necessary
regulatory approvals to launch funds facilitates entry to the
market.
"We are excited not only about the products that are already
in the market, but also about the type of products yet to be
launched and what we can do with our existing investment
management," Lawton said.
The deal follows an earlier Reuters report that Goldman
Sachs Group was in talks to acquire
IndexIQ.
IndexIQ, which has 12 funds including its well-known IQ
Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, has been focused on
so-called liquid alternatives strategies.
"We definitely want to own that space," said Adam Patti,
chief executive officer and founder of IndexIQ, noting he sees
room for further product development.
"I think we're still in the early innings in the ETF market,
and there's a ton of white space out there" for new ETF
launches, he said.
For IndexIQ, the deal will expand its distribution footprint
to retail and institutional investors on New York Life's
platform.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of
2015, the company said. The terms of the deal were not
disclosed.
