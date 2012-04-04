BANGALORE, April 4 Growth in the Indian services
sector slipped to a five-month low in March as optimism about
the business outlook in the coming year faded to its weakest
level since 2009, a survey showed on Wednesday.
The HSBC Markit Business Activity index fell
sharply to 52.3 in March from 56.5 the previous month, though it
remained above the 50 level that divides growth from contraction
for a fifth month.
Growth of new business, which had powered the modest rise in
activity until now, eased and future expectations d ipped. The
survey compiler pointed to anecdotal evidence that the budget
dampened sentiment about growth prospects for the economy.
India's troubled government, faced with a slowing economy
and a ballooning budget deficit, avoided bold reforms in its
annual budget on March 16, instead opting for cautious steps to
shore up growth.
"Activity in the service sector decelerated notably in
March, although it is still expanding. New business also ticked
in at a slower pace and the sentiment gauge took a dive," said
Leif Eskesen, an economist at HSBC.
Meanwhile, input prices and prices charged to consumers
inched up in March, suggesting February's increase in headline
inflation, the first in five months, might be repeated when the
March data comes out.
The wholesale price index, India's main gauge of
inflation edged up to 6.95 percent in February from a year
earlier, driven by a surge in food prices.
"With inflation pressures still firm, the (Reserve Bank of
India) will have to approach the easing cycle cautiously, and it
may have to stay on the sidelines if the inflation outlook does
not improve significantly soon," Eskesen added.
With inflation picking up again, market watchers are divided
over prospects for an interest rate cut. The central bank was
expected to start easing rates by end-March to spur flagging
growth, but that timing has now been pushed back to later in the
year.
The Reserve Bank of India has kept its main lending rate,
the repo rate, at a three-year high of 8.5 percent since
December to clamp down on inflation, but has cut banks' cash
reserve requirements by 75 basis points to ease tight liquidity.
Despite evidence that a slew of rate hikes since late 2010
is hurting growth in Asia's third-largest economy, the central
bank has said that its hands are tied in the absence of credible
fiscal consolidation.
The government expects the economy will grow by 7.6 percent
in fiscal 2012/13, up from 6.9 percent in the current year, the
lowest in almost a decade excluding the global financial crisis
in 2008.
Indian manufacturing activity displayed a similar weakening
trend by slowing for the third straight month as new orders fell
and cost of raw materials rose, even as it has shown growth for
three years.
