Feb 11 Aditya Birla Nuvo results for the quarter to end-December.

(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net Profit 2.52 vs 2.75

Net revenue 57.15 vs 45.64

NOTE: Aditya Birla Nuvo is a diversified firm with interests in textiles, financial services, telecoms and chemicals.