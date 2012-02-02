MUMBAI Feb 2 ACC Ltd, India's No. 2 cement producer, said on Thursday dispatches in January rose 8.78 percent from a year earlier to 2.23 million tonnes.

The company, in which Swiss cement maker Holcim holds about 46 percent, said production in January rose to 2.25 million tonnes from 2.06 million tonnes a year ago. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)