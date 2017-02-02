NEW DELHI A teenage boy lay dying after being hit by a bus on Thursday while onlookers filmed him instead of offering help, according to a report from ANI, a partner of Reuters television.

Anwar Ali was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a bus in Koppal district in Karnataka, the report said.

Ali was on the road for roughly 30 minutes before an ambulance arrived, even though a hospital was minutes away. Video filmed by onlookers has been posted on the internet. Ali succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to government data, someone dies every 3.7 minutes in road accidents in a country known for rash driving, inadequate traffic enforcement, badly maintained roads and poor quality cars.

(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)