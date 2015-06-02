NEW DELHI, June 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Bottles of
acid are too easily available in India and the makers should
take responsibility for the rising number of "vile" acid
attacks, the head of India's National Commission for Women (NCW)
has said.
Acid attacks - meant to maim, disfigure or blind - are most
common in Cambodia, followed by Bangladesh, Pakistan,
Afghanistan and India.
Women are the victims of 80 percent of the roughly 1,500
acid attacks reported globally each year, the London-based
charity Acid Survivors Trust International says.
"When we talk about laws, we need to look not merely at the
people who are throwing acid on others, we need to look at the
availability of the acid - those who sell it and manufacturers
of the acid which is sold in these little bottles," NCW chairman
Lalita Kumaramangalam said at an event late on Monday.
"Small manufacturers don't think beyond their sales. They
don't bother about where these bottles end up and how they
perhaps could be used," she said. Acid attacks are "vile" and
top the list of heinous crimes, she added.
In India, 349 acid attacks were reported in 2014, up from
116 in 2013 and 106 in 2012, according to research by the
charity Acid Survivors Foundation India (ASFI).
Despite a law making acid violence a separate offence with a
minimum penalty of 10 years in jail, and a Supreme Court ruling
on the regulation and sale of dangerous chemicals, acids are
still bought and sold without the required licences.
Locally produced household cleaners, which contain highly
concentrated acids, are cheap and plentiful in markets, said
Kumaramangalam, speaking at the launch of a new book by ASFI to
help those caring for victims.
Anu Mukherjee, who had acid thrown over her by a jealous
female colleague, said it pained her to find acid still
available in her local market and added that vendors did not
know that buyers need a licence to buy it.
Mukherjee, 35, told participants the government needed to
enforce laws on acid purchase, speed up lengthy trials and
ensure strict punishment for attackers and adequate
rehabilitation for victims.
"My whole life has been ruined by the attack. My dreams were
shattered," said Mukherjee, who was a dancer before the attack
on her in 2004 left her disfigured and blind.
"Women like me are made to feel ashamed and do not go out as
people stare at us or pity us. We want jobs and help to rebuild
our lives so we can be like everyone else."
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla; editing by Tim Pearce )