MUMBAI, March 9 India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd on Friday denied a media report that said it was being investigated for possible money laundering.

Shares in Adani Port fell after a Bloomberg report, citing three unnamed people familiar with the matter, said the ports unit had failed to win security clearances to expand because it was being probed by the Indian government for possible money laundering.

"The company also wishes to state that it has not received any intimation from the Indian government nor is it under any kind of government investigation," the company said in an email statement to Reuters.

Adani Port shares closed at 135 rupees, down 7.1 percent, its biggest single-day loss in more than three-and-a-half months.

Adani said it won government approval last month to develop a bulk cargo terminal at Kandla port on India's western coast, and is already developing an import terminal in the eastern port of Visakhapatnam .

Adani, which operates India's largest private-sector port at Mundra, on the country's western coast, last year also acquired Abbot Point Coal Terminal in Australia for $2 billion. (Reporting by Tony Munroe and Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Aradhana Aravindan and Malini Menon)