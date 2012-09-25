AHMEDABAD, India, Sept 25 As global mining
giants scale back their ambitions in Australia's coal sector,
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is showing no such caution and
plans to push full-steam ahead with a $4.5 billion project in a
bet on rising Indian demand.
Adani expressed confidence in being able to secure funding
for the Carmichael coal mine in Queensland, Australia, by the
end of the year. The group aims to start production in 2014 and
build up to annual output of 60 million tonnes by 2020.
However, he also said his Adani Group could reduce its
debt-to-equity ratio to below one by 2015 if its power firm,
Adani Power Ltd, is allowed by Indian authorities to
pass on more of the increasing cost of imported fuel to end
users.
Concerns about the group's debt, currently 2.3 times equity,
have contributed to a near 18 percent fall in Adani Power shares
this year.
"Our Australia plan is completely on the dot, as per
schedule," Adani told Reuters in an interview.
"We have our ready market, our own consumption, our own
trading, country's need, country's need will improve, as well
our aspiration of also entering the global trading market," he
said.
Global miners, including BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto
and Xstrata, have put investments on hold and
cut workers in Australia, after a sharp fall in iron ore and
coal prices as China's demand growth cools.
A $246 billion pipeline of planned mining investments in
Australia is on increasingly shaky ground as a fall in prices
tightens operating margins and puts a spotlight on cost cutting.
Adani acquired the Carmichael tenement in Galilee basin and
the Abbott Point coal terminal at the top of the Australian
resources boom in the past two years.
The Adani Group imports most of India's coal, operates power
stations in India and the country's biggest private-sector port,
an integrated structure that Adani said will help offset risks
in developing the Carmichael coal mine.
He said a fall of as much as 20 percent in labour and
equipment costs in Australia's mining sector since the sector
slowdown began was also offsetting some of the risks.
"Our focus is not on short term. We are not looking at
today's price and deciding," said the soft-spoken 50-year old in
his modest-looking office in the western Indian city of
Ahmedabad.
His India-centric business made him different from global
miners, he said.
"The project will last for generations. For that $100
million of pain here and there doesn't make any difference," he
said.
The group is in talks with export credit agencies, including
the U.S. Export-Import Bank, Australian lenders, as well as
State Bank of India and Standard Chartered,
and expects to tie up funds for the project by the end of 2012.
He said there is "no negativity" in the talks with lenders
to suggest financing may be a problem.
Adani said the group could sell a stake in the Abbott Point
Port in one to two years' time. He had no plan to sell a stake
in the mine, but would consider listing it on a stock market at
a later date.
Shares of Adani group companies have plunged over the past
year, partly due to uncertainties in India's power sector,
including unreliable coal supplies from domestic producers.
Adani is locked into long-term power purchase agreements
with some state electricity boards that do not allow him to pass
on increases in the cost of imported fuel and is in adjudication
proceedings to change the tariff agreements.
If the adjudication is in favour of the company, Adani said
he was confident of reducing the current group level debt-equity
ratio to less than one by 2015.
However, if the tariff issue is not settled, Indian power
projects risked becoming financially unviable, he said.
India approved a plan on Monday for a $35 billion debt
restructuring of cash-strapped power distributors to improve
their financial health.
Adani said he is also keen to build on the success of the
group's Mundra port, India's biggest private-sector port, which
is located on the west coast.
He is eyeing opportunities to expand his operations into
Odisha and Chennai on the east coast. He said he was very
interested in buying a majority stake in Dhamra port in Odisha,
whose current owners -- Larsen & Toubro Ltd and Tata
Steel Ltd are keen to sell.
