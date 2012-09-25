(Adds analyst quotes, background)
By Rosemary Arackaparambil and Prashant Mehra
AHMEDABAD, India, Sept 25 As global mining
giants scale back their ambitions in Australia's coal sector,
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is showing no such caution in
pushing full-steam ahead with a $4.5 billion project in a bet on
rising Indian demand.
The mine is central to plans by Adani, a college-dropout who
by last year was worth more than $8 billion, to secure coal to
feed an expansion of the Adani Group's power production capacity
in India, which suffered massive blackouts in July and August as
the country struggles to meet electricity demand.
Adani expressed confidence in being able to secure funding
for the Carmichael coal mine in Queensland by the end of the
year even as lenders turn their backs on other projects in the
resource-rich country. Adani aims to start production in 2014
and build up to output of 60 million tonnes by 2020.
"Our Australia plan is completely on the dot, as per
schedule," Adani told Reuters in an interview in his
modest-looking office in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.
"We have our ready market, our own consumption, our own
trading, country's need, country's need will improve, as well
our aspiration of also entering the global trading market," he
said.
Despite the upbeat comments, investors have been less than
impressed. Shares in the group's loss-making power firm Adani
Power Ltd have fallen close to 18 percent this year on
concerns over debt and lack of pricing power as the main
benchmark index has gained more than 20 percent.
He said his Adani Group could reduce its debt-to-equity
ratio to below one by 2015 from more than two now if Adani Power
is allowed by Indian authorities to pass on more of the
increasing cost of imported fuel to end users. The issue is
under adjudication.
Adani's plan to spend $4.5 billion developing the Carmichael
coal mine comes as global mining giants such as BHP Billiton
, Rio Tinto and Xstrata have put
investments on hold and cut jobs in Australia after a sharp fall
in iron ore and coal prices.
A slide in China's demand growth has prompted miners and
lenders to reassess prospects for the sector in the next few
years. A $246 billion pipeline of planned mining investments in
Australia is on increasingly shaky ground as the price falls
tighten operating margins and put a spotlight on cost cutting.
Adani acquired the Carmichael tenement in Galilee basin and
the Abbott Point coal terminal at the top of the Australian
resources boom in the past two years.
The Adani Group imports most of India's imported coal,
operates power stations in India and the country's biggest
private-sector port, an integrated business structure that Adani
said will help offset risks in developing the Carmichael coal
mine.
The project's cost of production will be about $60 a tonne,
estimated Ronald Siyoni, an analyst at brokerage K.R. Choksey
Securities in Mumbai.
That suggests a healthy margin, for now, of $30-$35 a tonne
compared with market prices, Siyoni said.
An Australian banker with direct knowledge of Adani's fund
raising said the mine stood a fair chance of going ahead. He
declined to be identified because he is not authorised to speak
to the media.
Adani said a fall of as much as 20 percent in labour and
equipment costs in Australia's mining sector since the sector
slowdown began was also offsetting some of the risks.
"Our focus is not on short term. We are not looking at
today's price and deciding," said the soft-spoken 50-year old,
who ranked seventh in Forbes list of richest Indians last year.
His India-centric business made him different from global
miners, said Adani, who started out as a diamond trader. "The
project will last for generations. For that, $100 million of
pain here and there doesn't make any difference," he said.
The group is in talks with export credit agencies, including
the U.S. Export-Import Bank, Australian lenders, as well as
State Bank of India and Standard Chartered,
and expects to tie up funds for the project by the end of 2012.
He said there is "no negativity" in the talks with lenders
to suggest financing may be a problem.
Adani said the group could sell a stake in the Abbott Point
Port, the export point of the coal, in one to two years' time.
He had no plan to sell a stake in the mine, but would consider
listing it on a stock market at a later date.
POWER SECTOR CONCERNS
Adani is betting big on the business of feeding
power-deficient India. He plans to have 20,000 MW of power
production capacity built by 2020, but he's facing expansion
pains due to uncertainties that have plagued the sector over the
past year. This includes unreliable coal supplies from domestic
producers and helps explain why more than 60 percent of his coal
needs are met by imports.
However, his firm is locked into long-term power purchase
agreements with some state electricity boards that do not allow
him to pass on increases in the cost of imported fuel and is in
adjudication proceedings to change the tariff agreements.
If the adjudication by the country's central electricity
regulatory commission is in favour of the company, Adani said he
was confident of reducing the current group level debt-equity
ratio to less than one by 2015.
However, if the tariff issue is not settled, Indian power
projects risked becoming financially unviable, he said.
Adani Power posted a loss of 7.9 billion rupees in the
previous quarter ended June, widening from 2.9 billion in the
preceding quarter, and compared to a profit a year earlier.
Of the 31 analysts covering Adani Power, 18 have a "sell" or
"strong sell" rating on the stock, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine.
The outlook is far more relaxed in case of Adani Enterprises
Ltd, which holds the Australia projects, with eight of the 11
analysts covering the company putting a "buy" or "strong buy"
rating on the stock.
India approved a plan on Monday for a $35 billion debt
restructuring of cash-strapped power distributors to improve
their financial health.
Adani said he is also keen to build on the success of the
group's Mundra port, India's biggest private-sector port, which
is located on the west coast.
He is eyeing opportunities to expand his operations into
Odisha and Chennai on the east coast. He said he was interested
in buying a majority stake in Dhamra port in Odisha, whose
current owners -- Larsen & Toubro Ltd and Tata Steel
Ltd are keen to sell.
Adani's meteoric rise has often been credited in media
reports to his closeness to politicians, especially in his home
state of Gujarat. When asked to respond, he said a rapport with
politicians and bureaucrats was important.
"Any infrastructure project you require very formal positive
support of the state establishment. Otherwise you cannot
succeed," he said. "You have to keep a good rapport with
government machinery."
