MUMBAI Dec 2 India's Adani Enterprises said it is planning a $1.5 billion global bond issue to fund its Australian coal, rail and port project.
Adani Enterprises is developing the Carmichael mine to produce 60 million tonnes a year of coal for export, mostly to power stations in India. The project also involves building a 400-km rail line.
The Adani Group has invested $3 billion in cash in its Australian projects and is expected to invest $7 billion more over the next few years, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct
