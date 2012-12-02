MUMBAI Dec 2 India's Adani Enterprises said it is planning a $1.5 billion global bond issue to fund its Australian coal, rail and port project.

Adani Enterprises is developing the Carmichael mine to produce 60 million tonnes a year of coal for export, mostly to power stations in India. The project also involves building a 400-km rail line.

The Adani Group has invested $3 billion in cash in its Australian projects and is expected to invest $7 billion more over the next few years, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Louise Heavens)