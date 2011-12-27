MUMBAI Adani Power (ADAN.NS) has put on hold its 6,500 megawatt of capacity expansion plan due to lack of clarity on coal supplies, Chief Executive Officer Ravi Sharma said on Tuesday.

While the country holds 10 percent of the world's coal reserves, power companies often struggle to access local supplies due to environmental and land acquisition delays, forcing expensive imports.

Coal accounts for 55 percent of India's power generation capacity of 182,344 megawatts.

Earlier this month, the company had said it was confident of installing 16,000 MW operational capacity by FY2012.

