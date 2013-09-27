NEW DELHI, Sept 27 The Asian Development Bank
will provide a $500 million loan to build a transmission system
for solar and wind energy in western India, the bank said on
Friday, a day after it announced a $400 million package for a
water and sanitation program in the eastern part of the country.
The loans from the Manila-based bank come at a time when
India is looking to boost dollar inflows to prop up the sagging
rupee.
"Boosting renewable energy is important for Rajasthan and
India to meet fast-growing energy needs in a way that is kind to
the environment while also improving the country's energy
security by reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels," said
Len George, energy specialist in ADB's South Asia Department.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)