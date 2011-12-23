Dec 23 Adhunik Metaliks said on Friday it plans to produce 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from a mine jointly owned by its unit Orissa Manganese and Minerals and the lease holder of the mine, B.C. Dagara.

The mine, which had obtained a working permission to produce 0.6 million tonnes per annum, has already started excavation and dispatches, Adhunik Metaliks said in a statement, adding, it now has permission to produce 3 mtpa from the Suleipat mine.

Located in Mayurbhanj district of eastern Orissa state, the Suleipat mine has 80 million tonnes of estimated iron ore resource with 63.50 percent iron content, it added.

The shares in the firm jumped as much as 20 percent and were trading 10.42 percent higher at 40.80 rupees at 2:35 p.m., in a weak Mumbai market. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)