MUMBAI, Jan 31 India's Aditya Birla
Finance Ltd, a non-banking finance company, is planning to raise
at least 320 million Indian rupees ($6.43 million) via 10-year
Tier-II bonds at 10.60 percent, a source with knowledge of the
deal said on Tuesday.
The issue is also offering 10-year three-month bonds paying
a similar coupon, said the source. Darashaw is the sole arranger
to the deal, the source said.
($1 = 49.795 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)