MUMBAI, Jan 31 India's Aditya Birla Finance Ltd, a non-banking finance company, is planning to raise at least 320 million Indian rupees ($6.43 million) via 10-year Tier-II bonds at 10.60 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. The issue is also offering 10-year three-month bonds paying a similar coupon, said the source. Darashaw is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 49.795 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)