MUMBAI, April 30 India's Aditya Birla Finance Ltd, a non-banking finance company, is planning to raise at least 250 million rupees ($4.76 million)via 10-year subordinate debt at 10.50 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

The issue, rated AA by CARE and ICRA, is scheduled to open on May 2 and close on May 16.

Edelweiss Securities is the sole arranger to the deal.

($1 = 52.5600 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)