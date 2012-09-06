FTSE falters as election looms, travel stocks down - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
MUMBAI, Sept 6 The Reserve Bank of India needs to bring down the cash reserve ratio (CRR) and control credit flow through open market operations, C. Rangarajan, chairman, Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, said on Thursday.
The CRR is the proportion of deposits banks must set aside with the central bank.
Earlier this month, the country's largest public sector lender State Bank of India had sought scrapping of CRR, which stands at 4.75 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)