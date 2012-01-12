MUMBAI India's December inflation rate will indicate what action the RBI may take at its January 24 policy review, the top economic adviser to the prime minister said on Thursday.

"It largely depends upon the decline in inflation we will see in the December numbers," C. Rangarajan, chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council told CNBC-TV18.

He said that the economy was likely to grow at 7 percent or a little more in the current fiscal year that ends March 31.

