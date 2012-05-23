May 23 Direct sale of dollars by India's central bank to state-run oil companies should not be ruled out, the chief economic adviser to the prime minister said on Wednesday, after the rupee plunged to another record low.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, C. Rangarajan also said that any special overseas bond sale backed by the government should not be aimed at meeting short-term capital flow needs and should be done only after perception about the rupee improves.

The rupee hit an all-time low of 55.84 to the dollar on Wednesday, before suspected central bank intervention pulled it back. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Swati Bhat in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)