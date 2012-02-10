Feb 10 Indian industrial production could revive in current quarter, C. Rangarajan, the chairman Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Economic Advisory Council, said on Friday.

Rangarajan also told CNBC TV-18 he expected India's GDP to grow 7.5 percent in fiscal 2012/13 starting April 1. He had earlier forecast 2012/13 GDP growth at 7.5 to 8 percent.

Industrial output rose by a slower-than-expected 1.8 percent in December compared with a year earlier, government data showed. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Ted Kerr)