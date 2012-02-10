US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Feb 10 Indian industrial production could revive in current quarter, C. Rangarajan, the chairman Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Economic Advisory Council, said on Friday.
Rangarajan also told CNBC TV-18 he expected India's GDP to grow 7.5 percent in fiscal 2012/13 starting April 1. He had earlier forecast 2012/13 GDP growth at 7.5 to 8 percent.
Industrial output rose by a slower-than-expected 1.8 percent in December compared with a year earlier, government data showed. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.