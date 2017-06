NEW DELHIsure Jan 31 India should aim to keep its current account deficit around 2.5 percent of the gross domestic product over the next few years, the Chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council C. Rangarajan said on Tuesday.

Any conern about the country's balance of payments is short-term in nature, Rangarajan said earlier.

New Delhi runs a large current account deficit which is financed by capital inflows. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury)