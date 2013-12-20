By Sanjeev Miglani
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 20 - India is training a group of
Afghan special forces in the deserts of Rajasthan, army
officials said on Friday, deepening its involvement with
Afghanistan as its military prepares to secure the country after
NATO's withdrawal in 2014.
Afghan military officers have been attending courses in
India for years, but this is the first time members of its
special forces have held joint exercises with Indian commandos.
Afghanistan has been pressing India for military equipment
including helicopters, tanks and field guns as well as greater
involvement in the training of Afghan forces as foreign troops
withdraw, leaving the Afghan military to deal with a resilient
Taliban insurgency.
India has stalled on Afghanistan's wish-list of heavy
weapons for fear of provoking Pakistan, as well as armed groups
in Afghanistan. But on training, it has begun to play a bigger
role as Afghan forces prepare to go it alone.
Nearly 60 members of the Afghan special forces began
training with the Indian army's 10 Para brigade early this month
at their hub in Jodhpur, in Rajasthan state's Thar desert.
"The focus of the training is on conduct of counter
insurgency and counter terrorism operations, with special
emphasis on operations in built-up areas and rural areas in a
realistic environment," Colonel S.D.Goswami, a defence spokesman
said.
The Afghan special forces, which the United States helped
set up, are expected to be the spearhead of the fight against
the Taliban.
The training in Rajasthan is focused on carrying out
operations with minimum civilian casualties and of other
so-called collateral damage, another Indian army officer said.
AVOIDING CASUALTIES
Indian commandos deployed in trouble spots such as the
Himalayan region of Kashmir had over the decades succeeded in
bringing down civilian casualty rates, he said.
"We have just been in this game for a longer time, and
bombing a home whether in Kashmir or the northeast is just not
part of our operating procedure."
Civilian casualties in anti-Taliban operations in
Afghanistan have deepened resentment of U.S. forces, and in
turn, fuelled the insurgency.
Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who was in Delhi last week,
is refusing to sign a security agreement that would allow the
United States to keep a limited number of troops in Afghanistan
beyond 2014, saying it must immediately stop raids on Afghan
homes as a condition.
Lieutenant General Prakash Katoch, a former commander of
Indian special forces, said joint commando training is to be
expected as military ties with Afghanistan deepened.
"We do it with friends, we have done it with the Americans,
its quite natural," he said.
India, which has built close ties with Karzai's
administration and has invested $2 billion in aid and
reconstruction, is concerned that an unstable Afghanistan would
become a haven for Pakistan-backed militant groups.
Last month, it held training for special forces from
Tajikistan, which is to the north of Afghanistan.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani)