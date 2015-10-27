NEW DELHI Oct 27 India wants its economy to
grow much faster, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday,
as Asia's third-largest economy eyes new opportunities for trade
and economic cooperation with Africa.
"India today aspires to grow much faster. We are not
satisfied with present growth rates," Jaitley told a seminar
held before a major India-Africa summit to which all of the
continent's 54 countries have been invited.
India has decided to set up a project development company in
Africa, Jaitley said in a speech to the event organised by
India's Exim Bank. India's annual trade with Africa has grown to
$72 billion but lags China's $200 billion.
