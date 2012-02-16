MUMBAI Feb 16 African pulses exports to India are seen rising 20 percent in 2012 from the preceding year, with the continent poised to become the largest supplier of pigeon peas, or tur, to India in the next few years, an industry official said on Thursday.

India, the world's biggest producer, consumer and importer of pulses, mostly imports tur and chickpeas, or chana, from East African countries such as Tanzania, Malawi and Kenya.

"Pulses production in Africa is continuously growing.... It will become the largest supplier of tur to India in next few years," said Ketan V. Patel, the managing director of Export Trading Group, on the sidelines of an industry event in Mumbai.

In 2011, Africa's pulses exports to India was 350,000 tonnes, of which tur accounted for nearly 190,000 tonnes.

India's pulses imports are likely to rise 7.7 percent to 2.8 million tonnes in the 2011/12 financial year ending in March, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rajiv Aggarwal said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)