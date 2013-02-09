Heavily-armed soldiers patrol near the Indian parliament in New Delhi December 13, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

India has executed Afzal Guru who was sentenced to death 10 years ago for an attack on parliament in 2001. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

NARENDRA MODI, Gujarat chief minister - "Der aaye, durust aaye" #Afzal Guru (Better late than never)

KIRAN BEDI, former top woman police officer - Afzal Guru hanged. Law finally turned FULL circle

MADHU KISHWAR, women's rights campaigner - Since Afzal Guru not directly linked to terror attack, his death sentence shud have been commuted to life term. My condolence to his family

SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY, politician - I informed MMS that I will move the Supreme Court a Criminal Cpntempt Case against him if Afzal Guru is not hanged by Feb 15

CHETAN BHAGAT, author - Good that law being given respect in the hanging of Afsal Guru. Not punishing criminals to preserve religion votebanks makes the nation weak

SUHEL SETH, media personality - So Afzal Guru hanged at 6.25am. Good. This Government has shown more courage than it's given credit for! And thank GoD, Pranab is decisive!

(Reuters has not edited the comments. Read the main story, click here)

(Reporting by India Online team)