MUMBAI Nov 14 India rapeseed futures hit a contract high on Monday, and soybean and soyoil also rose in tandem with overseas leads and firm buying in the spot market at home, although rising arrivals kept the upside in prices limited, analysts said.

* The most-active rapeseed for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.05 percent higher at 3,155 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,162 rupees, while soybean for December delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.92 percent higher at 2243.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil for December delivery ended 0.97 percent higher at 629.55 rupees per 10 kg.

* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as farmers have accelerated harvesting after a key festival, dealers said.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved in yields, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry & Trade (COOIT) estimated.

SPICES

Turmeric futures erased early losses to end slightly up on Monday on some lower-level buying but current higher supplies and estimates of a rise in production for next year kept the gains limited, analysts and traders said.

* The benchmark December turmeric contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)gained 0.47 percent to end at 4,672 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have been higher in the domestic market due to last year's bumper crop.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 67 rupees to end at 5,526 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are unlikely to gain sharply as the trend is weak. Higher supplies and subdued demand is expected to weigh on prices," said Nalini Rao, analyst at Angel Commodities.

JEERA

Jeera futures ended slightly up due to short covering after prices fell more than 7 percent since the beginning of the month.

* However, expectations of higher sowing than last year due to favourable weather conditions and poor overseas demand weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera sowing this year has started in Gujarat and in some regions in Rajasthan and will gradually pick up in the coming days.

* The most active December jeera ended 0.49 percent up at 13,691 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a major spot market in Gujarat, jeera gained 40 rupees to end at 14,240 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended unchanged as lower stocks with major producing countries offset the negative sentiment from likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop.

* The most active December pepper contract ended unchanged at 34,790 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key spot market in Kerala, pepper gained 61 rupees to end at 34,202 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures ended marginally down as lower level buying by traders negates some arrival pressures and the concerns economic turmoil in the United States and Europe could trim export demand.

* The most active guar seed for December delivery on NCDEX ended 0.07 percent down at 4,152 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed fell 9 rupees to 4,182 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures closed higher on lower supplies in spot market supported by low stock position with traders.

* The most active December chana contract on NCDEX closed up 0.99 percent at 3,540 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana rose 28 rupees to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)