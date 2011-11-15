MUMBAI Nov 15 Turmeric futures ended higher on Tuesday supported by demand in the spot market and short-covering, traders and analysts said.

* Longer-term, higher stocks and estimates of a rise in production for the coming year are seen weighing on sentiment, analysts and traders said.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 72 rupees to end at 5,598 rupees per 100 kg.

* The benchmark December turmeric contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)gained 3.17 percent to end at 4,820 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 13 percent from the contract high of 5,576 rupees touched on Oct. 11.

JEERA

Jeera futures ended up as traders chose to buy at lower levels after prices have fallen more than six percent since the beginning of the month.

* However, a sharp gain is unlikely with spot prices still slipping as the market expects increased supply with sowing now under way in key cultivating areas, traders and analysts said.

* Jeera sowing this year has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan and will gradually pick up in the coming days. Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but this season was delayed due to extended harvesting of summer-sown crops.

* The most active December jeera contract ended 0.80 percent up at 13,800 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera fell 19 rupees to close at 14,221 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures edged down as the likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop tempted by remunerative prices offset depleting stocks and thin spot supplies.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices.

* The most active December pepper contract eased 0.16 percent to end at 34,735 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, pepper gained 275 rupees to 34,477 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar futures ends higher after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit as traders covered short positions, taking advantage of lower prices weighed on by rising supplies from the new crop, analysts said.

* The most actively traded December guar seed contract on the NCDEX closed up 3.82 percent at 4,311 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 4,319 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract had fallen more than five percent since the start of the month up to Nov. 14

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guarseed rose 37 rupees to 4,315 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures were up for a fifth straight session on Tuesday due to lower inventories with traders and on lack of fresh supplies in spot markets, analysts said.

* The most active chana contract for December delivery on NCDEX closed up 0.87 percent at 3,571 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi spot market, chana rose 37 rupees to 3,537 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

India soyoil futures edged higher as the lead of higher international prices and local demand from millers slightly outweighed the downward pressure of rising arrivals of crop at wholesale markets, analysts said.

* Rape mustard seed futures for December hit a contract high but later eased back.

* The most-active soybean December contract on the NCDEX closed down 0.56 percent at 2,231 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for December delivery ended 0.60 percent higher at 633.3 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rape mustard seed contract for December delivery closed flat 3,155 rupees per 100 kg, slipping from a contract high hit earlier of 3,169 rupees. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team)