MUMBAI Nov 16 India's soyoil futures
jumped on a weak rupee, firmness in Malaysian palm oil and good
demand in the physical market due to the ongoing wedding season,
while gains in the soybean were capped by higher supplies
arriving in the spot market.
* In the Indore spot market soyoil rose 3.75 rupees to
636.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 3 rupees to
2,206 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose by 10 rupees to 3,005 rupees per 100 kg.
* The December soyoil on India's National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange finished 1.08 percent higher at 640.15
rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active December soybean contract edged up
0.49 percent to 2,242 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed
eased 0.06 percent to 3,153 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED AND CHANA
India's guar futures closed nearly flat in choppy trade as
lacklusture export demand from the US and Europe was balanced by
reduced stocks with traders and lower than expected arrivals in
spot markets, analysts said.
* The key December contract on NCDEX closed
marginally up at 4,312 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Jodhpur, a key spot market in top producing Rajasthan
state rose 60 rupees to 4,375 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
India's chana futures pared losses to end marginally down as
reduced stocks with traders neutralised the profit taking.
* The key December chana contract on NCDEX closed
down 0.05 percent at 3,569 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana rose 21 rupees to 3,558
rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Turmeric futures fell on Wednesday, weighed by higher
carry-forward stocks and estimates of a rise in production for
the coming year, analysts and traders said.
* The benchmark December turmeric contract fell 1.45
percent to end at 4,750 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more
than 13 percent from the contract high of 5,576 rupees touched
on Oct. 11 till Nov. 15.
* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for
the next year due to increased sowing in key cultivating
regions.
* Turmeric exports during April-September year jumped 46
percent to 41,500 tonnes.
* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 68
rupees to 5,666 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera futures erased early gains to end lower due to
adequate stocks and on-going sowing operations outweighing spot
demand.
* Jeera sowing this year has started in parts of Gujarat and
Rajasthan and will gradually pick up in the coming days. Sowing
of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but this
season was delayed due to extended harvesting of summer-sown
crops.
* The most active December jeera contract fell 0.92
percent to close at 13,673 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera exports during April-September year fell 15 percent
to 16,000 tonnes.
* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera gained 65 rupees to end
at 14,286 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Stocks are sufficient to meet the demand until fresh crop
comes in the market. Sowing operations are also underway in many
areas ... these factors are expected to keep jeera prices under
pressure," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended up due to depleting stocks and thin
spot supplies but the likelihood of early arrivals from the new
crop capped the gains.
* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season
to take advantage of current attractive prices.
* The most active December pepper contract edged
0.34 percent up to finish at 34,855 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper exports during April-September year rose 22 percent
to 11,250 tonnes.
* At Kochi, pepper fell 82 rupees to 34,395 rupees per 100
kg.
(Reporting by Commodities Team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)