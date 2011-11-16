MUMBAI Nov 16 India's soyoil futures jumped on a weak rupee, firmness in Malaysian palm oil and good demand in the physical market due to the ongoing wedding season, while gains in the soybean were capped by higher supplies arriving in the spot market.

* In the Indore spot market soyoil rose 3.75 rupees to 636.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 3 rupees to 2,206 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 10 rupees to 3,005 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange finished 1.08 percent higher at 640.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active December soybean contract edged up 0.49 percent to 2,242 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed eased 0.06 percent to 3,153 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED AND CHANA

India's guar futures closed nearly flat in choppy trade as lacklusture export demand from the US and Europe was balanced by reduced stocks with traders and lower than expected arrivals in spot markets, analysts said.

* The key December contract on NCDEX closed marginally up at 4,312 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market in top producing Rajasthan state rose 60 rupees to 4,375 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures pared losses to end marginally down as reduced stocks with traders neutralised the profit taking.

* The key December chana contract on NCDEX closed down 0.05 percent at 3,569 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana rose 21 rupees to 3,558 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Turmeric futures fell on Wednesday, weighed by higher carry-forward stocks and estimates of a rise in production for the coming year, analysts and traders said.

* The benchmark December turmeric contract fell 1.45 percent to end at 4,750 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 13 percent from the contract high of 5,576 rupees touched on Oct. 11 till Nov. 15.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric exports during April-September year jumped 46 percent to 41,500 tonnes.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 68 rupees to 5,666 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera futures erased early gains to end lower due to adequate stocks and on-going sowing operations outweighing spot demand.

* Jeera sowing this year has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan and will gradually pick up in the coming days. Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but this season was delayed due to extended harvesting of summer-sown crops.

* The most active December jeera contract fell 0.92 percent to close at 13,673 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera exports during April-September year fell 15 percent to 16,000 tonnes.

* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera gained 65 rupees to end at 14,286 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Stocks are sufficient to meet the demand until fresh crop comes in the market. Sowing operations are also underway in many areas ... these factors are expected to keep jeera prices under pressure," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended up due to depleting stocks and thin spot supplies but the likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop capped the gains.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices.

* The most active December pepper contract edged 0.34 percent up to finish at 34,855 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-September year rose 22 percent to 11,250 tonnes.

* At Kochi, pepper fell 82 rupees to 34,395 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Commodities Team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)