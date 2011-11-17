MUMBAI Nov 17 India's chana futures reversed early losses to end higher on Thursday as reduced stocks with traders and a tight supply situation countered the profit taking, analysts said.

* The most active chana December contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.31 percent at 3,616 rupees per 100 kg.

* "We expect firmness in chana prices to continue till mid- January, when arrivals would start hitting the market," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* In New Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 8 rupees to 3,550 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures reversed gains to end lower on profit taking by traders at higher level, analysts said.

* The most traded guar seed December contract on NCDEX closed down 0.18 percent at 4,304 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen nearly 4 percent in previous two sessions before falling today.

* "The current downtrend due to profit taking is expected to get over soon and guar can bounce back in the next session," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president (AVP) research with Angel Broking.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed fell 62 rupees to 4,313 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Turmeric futures ended lower tracking weak spot due to higher carry-forward stocks and estimates of a rise in production for the coming year, but some lower-level buying restricted the losses, analysts and traders said.

* The benchmark December turmeric contract fell 1.35 percent down at 4,686 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 61 rupees to end at 5,605 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera futures fell due to adequate stocks and on-going sowing operations that are expected to be higher than last year although some lower-level buying supported prices.

* Sowing this year has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan and will gradually pick up in the coming days. Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but this season was delayed due to extended harvesting of summer-sown crops.

* The most active December jeera contract closed 0.50 percent down at 13,604 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera fell 37 rupees to 14,249 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended down as thin activities in spot and the likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop weighed on sentiment but depleting stocks restricted the losses.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices.

* The most active December pepper contract fell 0.26 percent to end at 34,765 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, pepper gained 29 rupees to end at 34,424 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

India's soyoil futures ended steady, while rapeseed futures fell on an expected rise in the acreage under the oilseed, analysts said.

* Soybean futures edged lower as higher soybean arrivals outweighed a drop in Indian rupee, they said.

* The December soyoil on NCDEX ended 0.02 percent higher at 640.3 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active December soybean contract edged down 0.38 percent to 2,233.5 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed fell 0.41 percent to 3,140 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market soyoil rose 0.95 rupees to 637.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased 3 rupees to 2,203 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed nudged higher by a rupee to 3,006 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)