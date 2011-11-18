MUMBAI Nov 18 Turmeric futures fell
for a second straight day on Friday with supplies plentiful, a
trend that is likely to continue until February when traders
could begin stocking up on the new crop, traders and analysts
said.
* The benchmark December turmeric contract slipped
0.47 percent to end at 4,664 rupees per 100 kg.
* Cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues
till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from January.
* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for
the next year as well due to increased sowing in key cultivating
regions.
* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric edged down
7.5 rupees to 5,597.50 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera futures ended lower as favourable weather conditions
supported sowing in key cultivating regions. Stocks are also
sufficient.
* Sowing has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October
but this season was delayed due to extended harvesting of
summer-sown crops.
* The most active December jeera contract fell 0.21
percent to close at 13,575 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera dropped 5 rupees to
14,244 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures edged down as tepid demand from overseas
buyers and the likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop
offset positives from thin supplies and depleting stocks.
* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season
to take advantage of current attractive prices.
* The most active December pepper contract edged
0.14 percent down to end at 34,715 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Kochi, pepper fell 21 rupees to 34,403 rupees per 100
kg.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
India's soyoil futures edged higher on Friday on good demand
in the local market, strength in Malaysia palm oil and as a drop
in the Indian rupee against the dollar made edible oils imports
more expensive, analysts said.
* Soybean futures nudged higher on good demand from oil
millers, while rapeseed took support from firmness in edible
oils, they said.
* The December soyoil contract on NCDEX ended 0.88
percent higher at 645.95 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active December soybean contract edged
0.29 percent higher to 2,240 rupees per 100 kg, while December
rapeseed climbed 0.64 percent to 3,160 rupees per 100
kg.
* In the Indore spot market soyoil rose 0.45 rupee to 638.25
rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased 10 rupees to 2,193 rupees
per 100 kg due to higher arrivals. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 13 rupees to 2,994 rupees per 100
kg.
* The Indian rupee skidded beyond 51 against the dollar to
its lowest in 32 months on Friday. A weak rupee
makes imports of edible oil expensive and at the same time
raises returns of oilmeal exporters.
GUAR AND CHANA
India's chana futures closed down on Friday on extended profit
taking though tight supply situation in spot markets prevented
the sharp fall in the prices, analysts said.
* The most active chana December contract on NCDEX
closed down 0.19 percent at 3,609 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana rose 34 rupees to 3,584
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures closed higher on reports of lower output in
the current season.
* The most active December guar seed future on the
NCDEX closed up 0.83 percent at 4,340 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 6 rupees to 4,320
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip
Sircar)