MUMBAI Nov 18 Turmeric futures fell for a second straight day on Friday with supplies plentiful, a trend that is likely to continue until February when traders could begin stocking up on the new crop, traders and analysts said.

* The benchmark December turmeric contract slipped 0.47 percent to end at 4,664 rupees per 100 kg.

* Cultivation usually starts at the end of May and continues till August and a lengthy harvesting begins from January.

* Industry officials are expecting increased supplies for the next year as well due to increased sowing in key cultivating regions.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric edged down 7.5 rupees to 5,597.50 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera futures ended lower as favourable weather conditions supported sowing in key cultivating regions. Stocks are also sufficient.

* Sowing has started in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan. Sowing of jeera, a winter-sown crop, usually starts in October but this season was delayed due to extended harvesting of summer-sown crops.

* The most active December jeera contract fell 0.21 percent to close at 13,575 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha market in Gujarat, jeera dropped 5 rupees to 14,244 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures edged down as tepid demand from overseas buyers and the likelihood of early arrivals from the new crop offset positives from thin supplies and depleting stocks.

* Traders expect farmers to start plucking early this season to take advantage of current attractive prices.

* The most active December pepper contract edged 0.14 percent down to end at 34,715 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, pepper fell 21 rupees to 34,403 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

India's soyoil futures edged higher on Friday on good demand in the local market, strength in Malaysia palm oil and as a drop in the Indian rupee against the dollar made edible oils imports more expensive, analysts said.

* Soybean futures nudged higher on good demand from oil millers, while rapeseed took support from firmness in edible oils, they said.

* The December soyoil contract on NCDEX ended 0.88 percent higher at 645.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active December soybean contract edged 0.29 percent higher to 2,240 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed climbed 0.64 percent to 3,160 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market soyoil rose 0.45 rupee to 638.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased 10 rupees to 2,193 rupees per 100 kg due to higher arrivals. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 13 rupees to 2,994 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Indian rupee skidded beyond 51 against the dollar to its lowest in 32 months on Friday. A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

GUAR AND CHANA India's chana futures closed down on Friday on extended profit taking though tight supply situation in spot markets prevented the sharp fall in the prices, analysts said.

* The most active chana December contract on NCDEX closed down 0.19 percent at 3,609 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana rose 34 rupees to 3,584 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED Guar seed futures closed higher on reports of lower output in the current season.

* The most active December guar seed future on the NCDEX closed up 0.83 percent at 4,340 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 6 rupees to 4,320 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)