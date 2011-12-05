MUMBAI Dec 5 India's guar futures reversed early losses to jump 4 percent, its upper circuit, on Monday as strong export demand offset negates the profit-taking at higher level and strong arrivals in spot market, analysts said.

* The most traded guar seed December contract on National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.84 percent at 5,613 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 5,622 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen more than a fifth in the previous two weeks on good export demand and lower output in the current season.

* "Everybody is bullish on on guar seed and stockist are even buying at such higher anticipating further rise in prices" said Chowda Redd, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 66 rupees to 5,372 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS, SOYOIL

India oilseeds and soyoil extended gains helped by a fall in supplies in the local markets amid firm local demand before, analysts said.

* The most-active soybean for December delivery on NCDEX ended at 2,258.50 rupees per 100 kg, up 0.56 percent, after hitting a week's high of 2,268 rupees.

* The most-traded soyoil for December delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.2 percent higher at 643.70 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a high of 644.75 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 25. Rapeseed for December ended 1.75 rupees higher at 3,190 rupees, after hitting a high of 3,208 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 23.

* India's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.66 million hectares as on Dec. 2, compared with 5.813 million hectares a year ago, the farm ministry data showed last week, on higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states.

SPICES

India's jeera futures rebounded strongly after losing more than 10 percent since November to end up on a technical correction stoked by lower-level buying and some improvement in local demand, analysts said.

* The most active December jeera on NCDEX ended 3.29 percent up to 13,608 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera prices gained 82 rupees to end at 14,211 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended higher due to improved buying from exporters to meet overseas demand amid dwindling stocks.

* Pepper stocks have been poor with most of the producing countries of the world.

* The most active December pepper gained 1.31 percent to end at 35,570 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key spot market, pepper rose 94.5 rupees to 34,857.50 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures hit the daily upper maximum limit as traders chose to take advantage of the lower prices while firm spot also supported.

* The benchmark December turmeric jumped 4.03 percent to end at 4,592 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 58 rupees to 5,379 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)