MUMBAI Dec 6 India's guar futures closed
down in a choppy trade on Tuesday as after moving up on strong
demand from stockists earlier in the session was offset by
profit-taking and a surge in arrivals, though analysts expect
volatility to contine for some time.
* "Till arrivals come an end, it's difficult to say which
way prices will move. Overall fundamentals are positive and
prices could rise again in the next session," said Ranjit
Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
* The most active guar seed contract on National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.83
percent at 5,570 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has risen more than 20 percent in the last
two weeks on good export demand in a year when traders and
analysts expect lower output.
* In Jodhpur,a key spot market, guar seed rose 123 rupees to
5,495 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
India's chana futures ended lower as profit-taking kicked in
after they rose nearly 6 percent and aided by lacklustre
consumer demand, analyst said.
* "It was up on short-covering, which got over and is likely
to decline further. There is a strong support at 3,000 rupees
level and will trade at that level for some time," said Chowda
Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* The most traded December chana contract on NCDEX
closed down 0.54 percent at 3,121 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract hit 4 percent upper circuit on Monday and
rose nearly 2 percent in early trade before falling.
* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 38 rupees to
3,200 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera Futures fell on increased sowing in top producer
Gujarat, while subdued physical demand weighed, analysts said.
* The most active December jeera on NCDEX fell 2
percent to end at 13,335 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, prices fell 78
rupees to end at 14,133 rupees per 100 kg.
* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter, jeera
is cultivated during winter from October to December, and
harvested in February-April.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended up on a pick-up in demand from
exporters due to competitive prices in the international market
and estimates of lower output at home, analysts said.
* The most active December pepper gained 0.62
percent to close at 35,790 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Kochi, a key spot market in Kerala, pepper rose 237.5
rupees to 35,095 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended down on expectations of increased
production next year, which would mean higher supplies, and
higher carry-forward stocks.
* The benchmark December turmeric ended at 4,526
rupees per 100 kg, down 1.44 percent.
OILSEEDS, SOYOIL
India rapeseed futures struck a contract high, after a drop
in area under production, analysts said, while soybean and
soyoil ended a tad lower.
* The most-traded rapeseed for December delivery on
NCDEX ended 0.4 percent higher at 3,204 rupees per 100 kg, after
hitting a contract high of 3,230 rupees.
* The most-traded soyoil for December delivery on
the NCDEX last ended 0.25 percent lower at 642.10 rupees per 10
kg, while soybean for December delivery on the NCDEX
ended 0.4 percent lower at 2,249.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was 1.75 rupees higher
at 639.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was four rupees lower
at 2,235 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 5 rupees to 3,138.75 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)