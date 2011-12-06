MUMBAI Dec 6 India's guar futures closed down in a choppy trade on Tuesday as after moving up on strong demand from stockists earlier in the session was offset by profit-taking and a surge in arrivals, though analysts expect volatility to contine for some time.

* "Till arrivals come an end, it's difficult to say which way prices will move. Overall fundamentals are positive and prices could rise again in the next session," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* The most active guar seed contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.83 percent at 5,570 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen more than 20 percent in the last two weeks on good export demand in a year when traders and analysts expect lower output.

* In Jodhpur,a key spot market, guar seed rose 123 rupees to 5,495 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures ended lower as profit-taking kicked in after they rose nearly 6 percent and aided by lacklustre consumer demand, analyst said.

* "It was up on short-covering, which got over and is likely to decline further. There is a strong support at 3,000 rupees level and will trade at that level for some time," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* The most traded December chana contract on NCDEX closed down 0.54 percent at 3,121 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract hit 4 percent upper circuit on Monday and rose nearly 2 percent in early trade before falling.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 38 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera Futures fell on increased sowing in top producer Gujarat, while subdued physical demand weighed, analysts said.

* The most active December jeera on NCDEX fell 2 percent to end at 13,335 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, prices fell 78 rupees to end at 14,133 rupees per 100 kg.

* In India, the world's largest producer and exporter, jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December, and harvested in February-April.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended up on a pick-up in demand from exporters due to competitive prices in the international market and estimates of lower output at home, analysts said.

* The most active December pepper gained 0.62 percent to close at 35,790 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi, a key spot market in Kerala, pepper rose 237.5 rupees to 35,095 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended down on expectations of increased production next year, which would mean higher supplies, and higher carry-forward stocks.

* The benchmark December turmeric ended at 4,526 rupees per 100 kg, down 1.44 percent.

OILSEEDS, SOYOIL

India rapeseed futures struck a contract high, after a drop in area under production, analysts said, while soybean and soyoil ended a tad lower.

* The most-traded rapeseed for December delivery on NCDEX ended 0.4 percent higher at 3,204 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,230 rupees.

* The most-traded soyoil for December delivery on the NCDEX last ended 0.25 percent lower at 642.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean for December delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.4 percent lower at 2,249.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was 1.75 rupees higher at 639.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was four rupees lower at 2,235 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 5 rupees to 3,138.75 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)