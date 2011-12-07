MUMBAI Dec 7 India's guar futures shed early gains to close lower on Wednesday as traders booked profits after a three week rally, analysts said.

* The key guar seed December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.98 percent at 5,515 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Traders were expecting a correction in prices, as they have been rising for the previous three weeks," said Subhranil Dey, research analyst with SMC Comtrades.

* The contract rose around 30 percent in the previous three weeks on good export demand fueled further by the strong dollar, and concern over a decline in output.

* In Jodhpur spot market guar seed fell 13 rupees to 5,481 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures closed up on lower level buying by traders following a sharp correction in its prices in the previous two weeks, analysts said.

* The chana December contract closed 1.41 percent higher at 3,165 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi spot market chana rose 15 rupees to 3,215 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Turmeric futures erased early losses to end higher on short-covering supported by marginal rise in spot prices, analysts said.

* The trend remains weak on higher stocks carried forward from last season and expectations of increased production next year, they said.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in 2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions.

* The December turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.66 percent up to 4,556 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric edged up 16 rupees to end at 5,395 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Turmeric recovered on short-covering at the end of the session. Any sharp recovery is not expected as the trend continues to be weak," Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell as players fretted about early arrival of the spice at spot markets from the new crop, analysts said.

* Fresh supplies of pepper from Vietnam, the top producer, and India are expected in January or even earlier in mid-December.

* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early this season to take advantage of higher prices.

* The most active December pepper contract ended 1.02 percent lower at 35,425 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi spot market, pepper fell 81 rupees to 35,014 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

India's jeera futures ended up as supplies to the spot markets fell slightly.

* Daily spot supplies at Unjha in Gujarat have come down to 2,000-3,000 bags of 60 kg each against 4,500-5,000 bags a week ago.

* The most active December jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 0.70 percent up to 13,428 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha spot market in Gujarat, prices gained 20 rupees to 14,192 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

India's oilseeds and soyoil futures climbed on Wednesday on concerns over rapeseed output from the current season's crop, good demand for edible oils and as firmer international markets buoyed sentiments further, analysts said.

* The January soyoil contract on NCDEX ended 1.22 percent higher at 660.35 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 661.4 rupees earlier in the day.

* The most-active January soybean contract rose 0.68 percent to 2,305 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed gained 0.46 percent to 3,267 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil climbed 5.15 rupees to 644.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 11 rupees to 2,246 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 19 rupees to 3,120 rupees per 100 kg as product arrivals from last season's crop were ample. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)