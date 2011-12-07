MUMBAI Dec 7 India's guar futures shed
early gains to close lower on Wednesday as traders booked
profits after a three week rally, analysts said.
* The key guar seed December contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down
0.98 percent at 5,515 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Traders were expecting a correction in prices, as they
have been rising for the previous three weeks," said Subhranil
Dey, research analyst with SMC Comtrades.
* The contract rose around 30 percent in the previous three
weeks on good export demand fueled further by the strong dollar,
and concern over a decline in output.
* In Jodhpur spot market guar seed fell 13 rupees to 5,481
rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
India's chana futures closed up on lower level
buying by traders following a sharp correction in its prices in
the previous two weeks, analysts said.
* The chana December contract closed 1.41
percent higher at 3,165 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi spot market chana rose 15 rupees to 3,215 rupees
per 100 kg.
SPICES
Turmeric futures erased early losses to end higher on
short-covering supported by marginal rise in spot prices,
analysts said.
* The trend remains weak on higher stocks carried forward
from last season and expectations of increased production next
year, they said.
* Industry officials expect higher turmeric production in
2012 due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and
favourable weather conditions.
* The December turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.66 percent up
to 4,556 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric edged up
16 rupees to end at 5,395 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Turmeric recovered on short-covering at the end of the
session. Any sharp recovery is not expected as the trend
continues to be weak," Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG
Wealth Management.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell as players fretted about early arrival
of the spice at spot markets from the new crop, analysts said.
* Fresh supplies of pepper from Vietnam, the top producer,
and India are expected in January or even earlier in
mid-December.
* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early this
season to take advantage of higher prices.
* The most active December pepper contract ended 1.02
percent lower at 35,425 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Kochi spot market, pepper fell 81 rupees to 35,014
rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
India's jeera futures ended up as supplies to the spot
markets fell slightly.
* Daily spot supplies at Unjha in Gujarat have come down to
2,000-3,000 bags of 60 kg each against 4,500-5,000 bags a week
ago.
* The most active December jeera contract on the
NCDEX ended 0.70 percent up to 13,428 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Unjha spot market in Gujarat, prices gained 20 rupees
to 14,192 rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
India's oilseeds and soyoil futures climbed on Wednesday on
concerns over rapeseed output from the current season's crop,
good demand for edible oils and as firmer international markets
buoyed sentiments further, analysts said.
* The January soyoil contract on NCDEX ended 1.22
percent higher at 660.35 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a
contract high of 661.4 rupees earlier in the day.
* The most-active January soybean contract rose 0.68
percent to 2,305 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed
gained 0.46 percent to 3,267 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil climbed 5.15 rupees to
644.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 11 rupees to 2,246
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed
eased 19 rupees to 3,120 rupees per 100 kg as product arrivals
from last season's crop were ample.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip
