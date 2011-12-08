MUMBAI Dec 8 India's oilseeds and soyoil
futures ended steady on Thursday as good demand for edible oil
and concerns over rapeseed production affected by unfavorable
weather offset a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices, analysts
said.
* The January soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.2 percent lower at
659 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 663.8
rupees earlier in the day, the highest for the second month
contract since Aug. 3.
* The most-active January soybean rose 0.24 percent
to 2,310.5 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed
eased 0.34 percent to 3,256 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.66
million hectares as on Dec. 2, compared with 5.813 million
hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged up 0.55 rupees to
644.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 16 rupees to 2,262
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose
13 rupees to 3,133 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures fell on weak demand and expectations of higher
output in the current season, analysts said.
* The chana December contract closed down 0.91
percent at 3,136 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi spot market chana rose 21 rupees to 3,235 rupees
per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar futures closed up after falling for two straight
sessions on good export demand and lower output.
* The guar seed December contract closed up 1.75
percent at 5,611 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 14 rupees to 5,496
rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Turmeric futures ended up tracking firm spot demand while
some overseas enquiries also supported the upside, analysts
said.
* The December turmeric on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.75 percent to end at
4,590 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 48
rupees to end at 5,443 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended up on estimates of lower domestic
output and depleting stocks, analysts said.
* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at
43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 as compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
* The most active December pepper rose 0.17 percent
to settle at 35,485 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Kochi spot market, pepper fell 32 rupees to close at
34,982 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera futures ended higher as supplies to the spot markets
fell marginally.
* Daily spot supplies at Unjha in Gujarat have come down to
2,000-3,000 bags of 60 kg each against 4,500-5,000 bags a week
ago.
* The most active December jeera contract on the
NCDEX ended up 1.64 percent to 13,649 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Unjha spot market in Gujarat, prices fell 21 rupees to
14,171 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team)