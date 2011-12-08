MUMBAI Dec 8 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures ended steady on Thursday as good demand for edible oil and concerns over rapeseed production affected by unfavorable weather offset a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices, analysts said.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.2 percent lower at 659 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 663.8 rupees earlier in the day, the highest for the second month contract since Aug. 3.

* The most-active January soybean rose 0.24 percent to 2,310.5 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed eased 0.34 percent to 3,256 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.66 million hectares as on Dec. 2, compared with 5.813 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged up 0.55 rupees to 644.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 16 rupees to 2,262 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 13 rupees to 3,133 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures fell on weak demand and expectations of higher output in the current season, analysts said.

* The chana December contract closed down 0.91 percent at 3,136 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi spot market chana rose 21 rupees to 3,235 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar futures closed up after falling for two straight sessions on good export demand and lower output.

* The guar seed December contract closed up 1.75 percent at 5,611 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 14 rupees to 5,496 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Turmeric futures ended up tracking firm spot demand while some overseas enquiries also supported the upside, analysts said.

* The December turmeric on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.75 percent to end at 4,590 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 48 rupees to end at 5,443 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended up on estimates of lower domestic output and depleting stocks, analysts said.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 as compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* The most active December pepper rose 0.17 percent to settle at 35,485 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi spot market, pepper fell 32 rupees to close at 34,982 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera futures ended higher as supplies to the spot markets fell marginally.

* Daily spot supplies at Unjha in Gujarat have come down to 2,000-3,000 bags of 60 kg each against 4,500-5,000 bags a week ago.

* The most active December jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.64 percent to 13,649 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha spot market in Gujarat, prices fell 21 rupees to 14,171 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team)