MUMBAI Dec 9 India's guar futures closed down on Friday, reversing initial gains on higher arrivals in spot markets, and a fall in crude oil prices in the overseas market, analysts said.

* The December guar seed contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.32 percent at 5,593 rupees per 100 kg.

* "A fall in crude oil prices have a direct bearing on guar seed demand as guar gum is mostly used in crude oil drilling," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* Prices of industrial guar gum are linked to crude oil prices as it is used as a controlling agent in oil wells to facilitate drilling and prevent fluid loss.

* Brent crude fell below $108 on Friday, on growing concern that European policy makers will fail to deliver a concrete plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at a key meeting, an outcome likely to hurt prospects for demand. [ID;nL3E7N82S1]

* In Jodhpur spot market guar closed flat at 5,495 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures in India pared initial losses to close marginally up on dwindlling stocks with wholesale dealers, analyst said.

* The chana December contract on NCDEX closed up 0.12 percent at 3,140 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi spot market chana fell 35 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

India's soyoil futures rose to their highest level in more than four months on healthy edible oil demand from stockists and as a weaker rupee made imports expensive, analysts said.

* Soybean futures ended steady as a drop in soymeal exports in November weighed, they said.

* The January soyoil contract on NCDEX ended 0.39 percent higher at 661.55 rupees per 10 kg, retreating from a contract high of 664.1 rupees earlier in the day, the highest for the second month contract since August 3.

* The most-active January soybean rose 0.28 percent to 2,317 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed nudged 0.12 percent lower to 3,252 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil climbed 1.35 rupees to 646.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 12 rupees to 2,274 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 8 rupees to 3,140 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell as stockists cleared old stocks to take advantage of the higher prices as hopes of fresh supply by the end of December weighed, analysts and traders said.

* In India, farmers are expected to start plucking early this season to take advantage of higher prices. Fresh supplies of pepper are expected by December end or early January.

* The most active December pepper on NCDEX fell 0.53 percent to end at 35,295 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Kochi spot market, pepper fell 125 rupees to 34,857 rupees per 100 kg. Pepper prices have risen more than 58 percent since January.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended higher tracking a firm spot market, where overseas enquiries and improved demand from north Indian buyers supported prices, analysts said.

* The December turmeric contract gained 1.92 percent to end at 4,678 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric gained 43 rupees to 5,486 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, industry officials do not expect any sharp upside in prices because of increased production expected in 2012 on expanded area under cultivation and favourable weather.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts by the end of May and continues till August, and a lengthy harvesting season widely begins from January.

JEERA

Jeera futures edged marginally up on some overseas enquiries and falling supplies in spot markets, but higher sowing restricted the upside.

* Daily spot supplies at Unjha, in largest producer Gujarat, have come down to around 2,000-3,000 bags of 60 kg each against 4,500-5,000 bags a week ago.

* The most active December jeera ended 0.24 percent up at 13,682 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha spot market jeera edged up 11 rupees to 14,182 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)