MUMBAI Dec 14 India's soyoil futures rose more than two percent to their highest level in 45 months on Wednesday, bolstered by good spot demand, firm Malaysian palm oil with a depreciating rupee making imports expensive, analysts said.

* Soybean futures rose on thin arrivals of the crop at markets, while rapeseed surged, tracking a firm edible oil segment, they said.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange jumped 2.7 percent to 683.3 rupees per 10 kg. The contract hit a high of 687.7 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level for the second month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean climbed 2.8 percent to 2,388 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed rose 3.8 percent to 3,411 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee hit a record low of 53.88 against the dollar on Wednesday.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 14 rupees to 661 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean surged 51 rupees to 2,343 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 105 rupees to 3,223 rupees per 100 kg.

GUARSEED

India's guar seed futures rose by its maximum limit of four percent for the third straight session to a new record high on Wednesday on good export demand, a weak rupee, low carry-forward stocks and fears of a decline in output, analysts said.

* The January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.19 percent at 6,450 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit of 6,494 rupees per 100 kg earlier in the day.

* Good demand for from the United States and Europe for by-product guar gum, which is mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, is pushing prices up, traders say.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices rose 291 rupees to 6,240 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures reversed losses as buying by traders, anticipating good winter demand, offset a bout of profit-taking earlier in the session, analysts said.

* The key chana January contract on the NCDEX closed up 0.39 percent at 3,316 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi spot market chana rose 114 rupees to 3,313 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

India's pepper futures ended up on estimates of lower domestic output and depleting stocks that supported buying, analysts and traders said.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared to 49,000 tonnes last year.

* Januray pepper ended 1.72 percent higher at 35,790 rupees per 100 kg on NCDEX.

* At the Kochi spot market in Kerala pepper gained 188.5 rupees to end at 35,498 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended lower as farmers cleared stocks on expectations of a bigger crop next year, while higher carry forward stocks from last year's crop also weighed, analysts said.

* The December turmeric contract ended 1.24 percent down at 4,610 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 84 rupees to end at 5,447 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera futures snapped a 3-day falling streak on bargain buying supported by thin supplies.

* The most active January jeera ended 3.52 percent higher at 14,227 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 33 rupees to close at 14,164 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, analysts do not expect prices to rise further because of higher sowing in the key producer Gujarat state. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)