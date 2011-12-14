MUMBAI Dec 14 India's soyoil futures rose
more than two percent to their highest level in 45 months on
Wednesday, bolstered by good spot demand, firm Malaysian palm
oil with a depreciating rupee making imports expensive, analysts
said.
* Soybean futures rose on thin arrivals of the crop at
markets, while rapeseed surged, tracking a firm edible oil
segment, they said.
* The January soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange jumped 2.7 percent to 683.3
rupees per 10 kg. The contract hit a high of 687.7 rupees
earlier in the day, the highest level for the second month
contract since March 2008.
* The most-active January soybean climbed 2.8
percent to 2,388 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed
rose 3.8 percent to 3,411 rupees per 100 kg.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee
hit a record low of 53.88 against the dollar on Wednesday.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 14 rupees to 661
rupees per 10 kg, while soybean surged 51 rupees to 2,343 rupees
per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 105
rupees to 3,223 rupees per 100 kg.
GUARSEED
India's guar seed futures rose by its maximum limit of four
percent for the third straight session to a new record high on
Wednesday on good export demand, a weak rupee, low carry-forward
stocks and fears of a decline in output, analysts said.
* The January guar seed contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.19
percent at 6,450 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent
upper circuit of 6,494 rupees per 100 kg earlier in the day.
* Good demand for from the United States and Europe for
by-product guar gum, which is mostly used as a controlling agent
in crude oil drilling, is pushing prices up, traders say.
* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices rose 291 rupees
to 6,240 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
India's chana futures reversed losses as buying by traders,
anticipating good winter demand, offset a bout of profit-taking
earlier in the session, analysts said.
* The key chana January contract on the NCDEX closed
up 0.39 percent at 3,316 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi spot market chana rose 114 rupees to 3,313 rupees
per 100 kg.
SPICES
India's pepper futures ended up on estimates of lower
domestic output and depleting stocks that supported buying,
analysts and traders said.
* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output
at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared to 49,000 tonnes last
year.
* Januray pepper ended 1.72 percent higher at 35,790
rupees per 100 kg on NCDEX.
* At the Kochi spot market in Kerala pepper gained 188.5
rupees to end at 35,498 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended lower as farmers cleared stocks on
expectations of a bigger crop next year, while higher carry
forward stocks from last year's crop also weighed, analysts
said.
* The December turmeric contract ended 1.24 percent
down at 4,610 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 84
rupees to end at 5,447 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera futures snapped a 3-day falling streak on bargain
buying supported by thin supplies.
* The most active January jeera ended 3.52 percent
higher at 14,227 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 33 rupees to close at
14,164 rupees per 100 kg.
* However, analysts do not expect prices to rise further
because of higher sowing in the key producer Gujarat state.
