MUMBAI Dec 16 India's guar futures fell on Friday after hitting a record high, with traders booking profits after the exchange fixed special margins on contracts to buy guar seed, analysts said.

* The January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 3.08 percent at 6,507 rupees per 100 kg after breaching the three percent initial lower circuit -- a threshold which triggers a temporary suspension of trading.

* The NCDEX has levied a special margin of 10 percent on contracts to buy guar gum and seed, effective Dec. 19, the second such move this week to keep a lid on soaring prices.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 6,310 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures reversed early losses to trade higher on purchases by local millers who anticipate a rise in demand in the coming months, particularly after mid-January, and on reduced stocks with traders, analysts said.

* The key chana contract closed up 0.88 percent at 3,306 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi's spot market, chana fell 6 rupees to 3,300 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Turmeric futures ended lower as higher carry forward stocks from last year and expectations of a bigger crop next year triggered selling, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 2.17 percent to end at 4,346 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials expect higher turmeric output in 2012 due to an expansion in the area planted and favourable weather conditions.

* In Nizamabad spot market, turmeric fell 82.5 rupees to end at 5,307.50 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell on profit-taking despite hopes of fresh export enquiries and estimates of lower local output, which limited the downside, analysts and traders said.

* Indian pepper is priced $400-$500 per tonne lower than competitors in the international market.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012 compared with 49,000 tonnes in the previous year.

* January pepper on the NCDEX edged down 0.20 percent to close at 35,490 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kochi spot market in Kerala state, pepper gained 88 rupees to end at 35,910.50 rupees per 100 kg. Pepper prices have risen more than 62 percent since the start of the year to Dec. 16 .

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell as higher sowing in key producer Gujarat state weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

* The most active January jeera contract eased 0.23 percent to close at 14,057 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha spot market, prices edged up five rupees to end at 14,274 rupees per 100 kg.

* India, the world's largest producer and exporter, cultivates the commodity from October to December, with harvests in February-April.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

Soyoil futures ended lower as the rupee's strength against the dollar outweighed firmness in Malaysian palm oil prices, analyst said.

* The January soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended 0.39 percent down at 669.45 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active January soybean contract closed unchanged at 2,367 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed contract rose 0.17 percent to end at 3,430 rupees per 100 kg on lower stocks. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Jo Winterbottom)