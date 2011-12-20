MUMBAI Dec 20 India's turmeric futures on Tuesday retreated from the fresh contract high earlier in the day, as higher spot supplies and expectations of increased output in 2012 weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

* The April turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 0.27 percent to close at 4,448 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a fresh contract high of 4,550 rupees earlier in the day.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 8 rupees to 5,265 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell as supplies from the new season crop rose slightly and exports slowed down ahead of the Christmas holidays, analysts said.

* January pepper fell 0.50 percent to close at 35,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 110.5 rupees to 36,432 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell as higher sowing in the top producing Gujarat state outweighed a fall in spot supplies and some export inquiries, analysts said.

* The most active January jeera ended 0.43 percent down at 14,729 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 82.5 rupees to 14,470 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Total area under cultivation is expected to be higher than last year because prices are profitable. Rise in acreage is expected to keep jeera prices under pressure," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha in Gujarat.

GUAR

Guar seed rose 4 percent, their maximum permissible limit in a day, for the second straight session as traders bought to replenish stocks, analysts said.

* The January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed at 6,757 rupees per 100 kg, up 4 percent.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 286 rupees to 6,549 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures fell on profit taking after rising for three straight sessions.

* The January chana contract closed down 0.91 percent at 3,380 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen more than 4 percent in the previous three trading sessions.

* In Delhi spot market, chana fell 7 rupees to 3,415 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

Oilseeds and soyoil futures eased due to profit taking, though good demand in physical market, a weak rupee and fall in rapeseed acreage limited the downside, analysts said.

* The January soyoil contract closed 0.74 percent down at 681.1 rupees per 10 kg.

* On Monday, the contract hit a high of 690.5 rupees, the highest level for the second month contract since March 2008.

* The most active January soybean contract dropped 0.41 percent to 2,430.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed contract edged 0.44 percent lower to 3,431 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.36 million hectares as on Dec. 16, compared with 6.66 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed last week.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil climbed 1.25 rupees to 680.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 3 rupees to 2,418 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 59 rupees to 3,339 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)