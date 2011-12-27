MUMBAI Dec 27 India's soyoil futures rose to hit their highest level in almost four years on Tuesday on good demand in physical market and a weak rupee, which made imports costlier, analysts said.

* Soybean edged higher on thin arrivals, while rapeseed rose on a fall in area under the oilseed, they said.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.19 percent at 714.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* Earlier in the day it hit a high of 717.5 rupees, the highest level for the first month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean edged up 0.31 percent to 2,445 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed rose 0.4 percent to 3,505 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose 9.3 rupees to 710.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged higher by 7 rupees to 2,430 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 9 rupees to 3,359 rupees per 100 kg.

* The weather in Brazil and Argentina, major soybean and corn exporters with the promise of large crops to feed the world next year, will remain center stage in grain markets this week albeit in subdued trading.

CUMIN SEED

Futures in cumin seed, or jeera, retreated from a fresh contract high hit earlier in the day as news of increased sowing in the top producing Gujarat state outweighed a decline in daily spot supplies and lower carryforward stocks, analysts said.

* The most active January jeera contract ended 2.11 percent lower at 15,806 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the high, at 16,324 rupees, earlier in the day.

* In Unjha spot market, prices gained 193 rupees to close 15,182 rupees per 100 kg.

* Cumin seed sowing as on Dec. 26 in India's western Gujarat state was up 21.5 percent on year at 278,400 hectares, data from the state's farm department showed on Tuesday.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended lower as absence of fresh cues from the international market and fresh domestic supplies arriving from the new season crop outweighed estimates of lower output.

* January pepper fell 0.76 percent to end at 32,775 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 126 rupees to 33,413 rupees per 100 kg.

* Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities, expects pepper to remain weak in the medium term because of supply pressure from India and Vietnam.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures closed off their contract high hit earlier in the day, on estimates of higher production in next year.

* They hit a new contract high on fresh buying triggered by a decline in daily spot supplies.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX rose 0.79 percent to end at 4,846 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a fresh contract high of 4,942 rupees earlier in the day.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 205 rupees to 5,143 rupees per 100 kg, as buyers waited for a further decline, expecting increased supplies.

GUAR

Guar seed futures recovered on Tuesday after falling the maximum daily limit of 4 percent and closed more than a percent up, as expectation of lower crop and thin stocks outweighed the negative sentiment from the increase in deposit for buy contracts, analysts said.

* The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has raised the deposit required on guar gum and seed contracts -- the "special margin" -- in an effort to limit speculative trade. The market regulator is also investigating recent price spikes.

* The January guar seed contract on the NCDEX ended at 6,992 rupees per 100 kg, up 0.63 percent.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 271 rupees to 6,752 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures fell as traders booked profits after two straight sessions of gains, although increased demand in spot markets and lower acreage sown with the crop limited the losses.

* The January chana contract fell 0.15 percent to close at 3,304 rupees per 100 kg. It had gained 4 percent -- an exchange threshold which triggers an automatic suspension -- on Monday.

* In Delhi spot market, chana gained 30 rupees to end at 3,342 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)