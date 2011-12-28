MUMBAI Dec 28 Cumin seed, or jeera, futures in India reversed initial gains and closed down on profit taking.

* The jeera contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.26 percent at 15,764 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overall trend is positive, though it could see some more correction before going up," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* In Unjha spot market, jeera rose 101 rupees to 15,282 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures closed down on expectation of an increase in spot supplies as fresh crop arrivals would gain momentum in the next few days. Dull export demand due to Christmas and New Year holidays also weighed on sentiment.

* The January pepper contract closed down 0.44 percent at 32,630 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi spot market in southern Kerala state, pepper fell 163 rupees to 33,250 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on profit-taking after witnessing sharp rises in the previous sessions. Analysts, however, see a recovery on expectation of an increased in demand from northern Indian states during the ongoing winter season.

* The April turmeric contract closed down 0.82 percent at 4,806 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad spot market in southern Andhra Pradesh state, turmeric rose 12 rupees to 5,155 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures rose 4 percent, their daily maximum upper limit, as large traders bought expecting good return while most retailers stayed away.

* The January guar seed contract closed up 4 percent at 7,272 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 311 rupees to 7,063 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures ended down as demand was lower.

* The chana January contract closed down 0.78 percent at 3,278 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi spot market, chana fell 26 rupees to 3,316 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Soyoil futures continued to hit their highest level in almost four years tracking a jump in Malaysian palm oil, with good demand in the physical market and a weak rupee too supporting the price rise, analysts said.

* Soybean climbed on thin arrivals, while rapeseed rose on lower area under the crop, they said.

* The January soyoil climbed 1.3 percent to 724.05 rupees per 10 kg. Earlier in the day, it hit a high of 725.8 rupees -- the highest level for the first month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean surged 1.53 percent to 2,482.5 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed jumped 1.06 percent to 3,542 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil climbed 9.35 rupees to 720.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped by 37 rupees to 2,467 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 3 rupees to 3,361 rupees per 100 kg.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures climbed to a near five-week high on Wednesday as dry weather in South America sparked concerns about lower soybean yields, potentially tightening soyoil supplies. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)