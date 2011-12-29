MUMBAI Dec 29 India's chana futures reversed initial losses and closed higher on buying as traders expected a demand revival in the marriage season and a slew of local festivals in January, when people traditionally feast.

* The January chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.54 percent at 3,296 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana prices have recovered in spot markets on very low arrivals and carry forward stocks, and their impact is visible on futures market also," said Vimala Reddy, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* In Delhi spot market, chana rose 7 rupees to 3,324 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures hit another record high in less than a week after the last peak, despite steep deposit requirements imposed by the exchange and an ongoing investigation by the regulator into recent price increases.

* The January guar seed contract closed up 1 percent at 7,345 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the record high at 7,480 rupees per 100 kg earlier in the day.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 105 rupees to 7,168 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Soyoil futures retreated after hitting a record high on profit-taking driven by a drop in Malaysian palm oil, though hopes of strong local demand after lower imports in November limited fall, analysts said.

* Soybean ended flat supported by good demand in the spot market amid dwindling arrivals, while rapeseed jumped on output concerns as the area under cultivation fell, they said.

* The January soyoil contract closed lower 0.22 percent at 722.45 rupees per 10 kg.

* Earlier in the day, it hit a high of 731.5 rupees, breaching the previous record high of 729.2 rupees for the first month contract hit during March 2008.

* Soyoil imports in November fell to 8,000 tonnes from 31,970 tonnes a year ago, Solvent Extractors' Association of India data on Dec. 14 showed.

* The most-active January soybean nudged lower 0.04 percent to 2,481.5 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed jumped 1.86 percent to 3,608 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 7.5 rupees to 727.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 18 rupees to 2,485 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 65 rupees to 3,426 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose for the second straight session on unfavourable weather conditions in Gujarat, the largest producer, which could delay harvest by up to a month, and on hopes of rise in export demand.

* The January jeera contract closed up 0.70 percent at 15,875 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera in Unjha spot market, in Gujarat, rose 196 rupees to 15,478 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures recovered from a new contract low hit earlier in thin volumes as only very few traders bought, with others waiting for the fresh crop arrival expected in the next few days.

* The January pepper contract closed up 0.18 percent at 32,690 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a fresh contract low at 32,405 rupees per 100 kg earlier in the day.

* In Delhi spot market, pepper rose 21 rupees to 33,270 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures extended fall from the previous session on an expected increase in supplies in spot markets and higher carry forward stocks with farmers.

* The April turmeric contract was down 2.2 percent down at 4,696 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad spot market, turmeric fell 20 rupees to 5,136 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)