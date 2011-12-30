MUMBAI Dec 30 India's guar seed futures fell on Friday 4 percent, their maximum daily limit, on profit taking and fears that demand might get dented at higher levels, analysts said.

* The January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 4 percent at 7,052 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar prices have been on a rising curve for the past few months and traders have pointed to fundamentals such as strong export demand, the rupee's weakness, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output.

* Both the Forward Markets Commission and the NCDEX are currently investigating reasons for the rise, which some players feel are out of proportion.

* In Jodhpur spot market in top producing Rajasthan state, guar seed fell 191 rupees to 6,977 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures fell on lacklustre consumer demand in spot markets, with the downtrend seen limited because of lower acreage and a likely pick-up in demand from next month, when the country celebrates a slew of festivals.

* The January chana contract closed down 0.24 percent at 3,288 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi spot market, chana fell 2 rupees to 3,325 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Rapeseed futures extended the previous session's gains to hit a fresh record high on worries about a production shortfall after area under the oilseed fell, analysts said.

* Soyoil futures ended lower after hitting a record high in the previous session as profit-taking outweighed a rise in Malaysian palm oil and a weak rupee. Soybean also eased on profit-taking.

* The January rapeseed contract climbed 0.61 percent to 3,630 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 3,658 rupees earlier in the day.

* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.455 million hectares as on Dec. 30, down from 6.821 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.

* The most-active January soybean edged 0.44 percent lower to 2,470.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the January soyoil closed down 0.42 percent at 719.45 rupees per 10 kg. It hit a record high of 731.45 rupees on Thursday.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil eased 2.9 rupees to 724.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 10 rupees to 2,475 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 36 rupees to 3,463 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures reversed early losses on buying by traders expecting a surge in export demand and tight supply situation in spot markets.

* The January jeera contract closed up 0.97 percent at 16,030 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Reports of lower stocks in overseas markets have raised the hopes of higher exports from India," said Religare Commodities in its daily research report.

* In Unjha spot market in top producing Gujarat state jeera rose 19 rupees to 15,497 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose in thin volume trade, as traders bought at lower level. An expected increase in supplies from the new season crop capped the gains.

* The January pepper contract closed up 1.41 percent at 33,150 rupees per 100 kg. It touched a fresh contract low in the previous season.

* Marginal supplies of new season pepper have started in the spot market and are likely to pick up by January.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper rose 49 rupees to 33,319 rupees per 100 kg.

TUMERIC

Turmeric futures extended losses for the third straight session on an expected increase in supplies in spot markets and higher carry forward stocks with farmers.

* The April turmeric contract was down 1.21 percent at 4,639 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad spot market, turmeric fell 24 rupees to 5,113 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)