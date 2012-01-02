MUMBAI Jan 2 India's soyoil futures hit a fresh record high on good demand in the spot market and a weaker rupee, while rapeseed futures too rose to a new high on a drop in area under cultivation, analysts said.

* The January rapeseed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.6 percent at 3,793 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,810 rupees earlier in the day, a record high for the first-month contract.

* Farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.455 million hectares as on Dec. 30, down from 6.821 million hectares a year earlier, data from the farm ministry showed.

* The most-active January soybean climbed 1.87 percent to 2,561 rupees per 100 kg, while the January soyoil finished higher 2.2 percent at 750 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 751.2 rupees in earlier trade.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 14.45 rupees to 737.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 15 rupees to 2,495 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 6 rupees to 3,538 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

India's guar futures rose by 4 percent, its maximum daily limit, to hit the upper circuit on good export demand and a fall in arrivals in spot markets, analysts said.

* The January guar seed contract closed up 4 percent, the upper circuit, at 7,334 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 216 rupees to 7,005 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar prices have nearly doubled since September, triggering an investigation by the regulator Forward Markets Commission.

* Though the increase has been attributed to strong export demand, a weakness in the rupee, lower carry forward stocks and a decline in output, a section of the market has raised doubts as they think the rise is out of proportion.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 388 rupees to 7,177 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures in India ended lower on a fall in consumer demand and expected increase in supplies in spot markets from the new season crop.

* The January chana contract closed down 0.38 percent at 3,341 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 20 rupees to 3,327 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

India's cumin seeds or jeera, rose to breach the 2 initial upper circuit on fresh buying by traders expecting good demand for exports and on low supplies in spot markets.

* The January jeera contract closed up 3.03 percent at 16,511 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Unjha spot market in Gujarat, jeera rose 41 rupees to 15,544 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures reversed early losses in low volume trade to close marginally higher on bargain buying by traders.

* The January pepper contract ended up 0.31 percent at 33,185 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper prices rose 60 rupees to 33,507 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

India's turmeric futures edged higher on buying by local traders expecting strong demand from north Indian states during this winter.

* The April turmeric contract closed up 0.62 percent at 4,796 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric edged down 44 rupees to 5,138 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma and Rajendra Jadhav)