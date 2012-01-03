MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian soyoil futures climbed to another record high on Tuesday, boosted by a jump in Malaysian palm oil prices, strong spot demand, and an expected drop in imports.

* Soybean rose on concerns about the crop in south America that has been hit by dry weather. Rapeseed futures also hit a record high in early trade before profit-taking erased the gains.

* The January soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.9 percent at 764.15 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 766.9 rupees.

* The most-active January soybean rose 2.6 percent to 2,628 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed fell 0.92 percent to 3,758 rupees after hitting record 3,818 rupees.

* Farmers sowed rapeseed on 6.455 million hectares as on Dec. 30, down from 6.821 million hectares a year earlier, data from the farm ministry showed.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil jumped 7.5 rupees to 745.15 per 10 kg, while soybean rose 42 rupees to 2,537 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan state, rapeseed climbed 25 rupees to 3,563 per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose to hit a fresh record high on buying by millers, who expect a further rise in prices, and on declining arrivals in the spot market as the harvesting season is coming to an end.

* The January guar futures closed up 2.5 percent at 7,520 rupees per 100 kg after hittin fresh record high at 7,590 rupees per 100 kg earlier in the day.

* In the Jodhpur spot market guar rose 143 rupees to 7,323 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures in India reversed early losses to close higher on buying by local traders and millers expecting good consumer demand during the approaching festive and marriage season.

* The chana January contract closed up 1.13 percent to 3,379 rupees per 100 kg.

* India celebrates a slew of festivals after mid-January.

* "Chana prices are expected to remain firm for next few weeks, however, after mid-February, it could fall on arrival pressure," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* In Delhi spot market chana rose 10 rupees to 3,338 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

India's cumin seeds, or jeera, rose to hit a new contract high on concerns over the quality of the new crop and on a squeeze in spot supplies, traders and analysts said.

* Traders expect unfavourable weather during the initial phase of sowing to hit the quality of the new crop. Supplies from the fresh harvest usually start from February.

* The January jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.10 percent up at 16,693 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 16,875 rupees earlier in the day.

* Jeera prices at Unjha spot market in Gujarat state gained 439 rupees to close at 15,983 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell as supplies from the new season crop hit spot markets and on slim demand from local and overseas buyers and analysts expect the spice to extend losses in the short term as supplies of the new crop could gather momentum by mid-month.

* The January pepper contract ended 0.69 percent lower at 32,955 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper prices gained 86 rupees to close at 33,594 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

India's turmeric futures ended higher as players fretted about the per hectare yield of the crop due to unfavourable weather in the growing regions, although higher carry-forward stocks and expectations of increasing supplies capped gains.

* The April turmeric contract gained 0.62 percent to close at 4,826 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric gained 75 rupees to 5,213 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)