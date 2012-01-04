MUMBAI Jan 4 India's guar futures reversed early losses to hit a fresh record high for the second straight session on Wednesday on strong export demand and a fall in arrivals, analysts said.

* The January guar seed on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 1.75 percent at 7,652 rupees per 100 kg, easing from a fresh record high of 7,720 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Jodhpur spot market in Rajasthan, the biggest producer, guar seed rose 157 rupees to 7,479 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures closed up in choppy trade as buying by local traders and dal millers anticipating good demand helped offset an expected increase in supplies from the new crop.

* The January chana contract closed up 0.23 percent at 3,387 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi spot market chana rose 17 rupees to 3,392 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Oilseeds and soyoil futures in India fell on profit-taking driven by hopes last week's rainfall will benefit the rapeseed crop, analysts said.

* The January soyoil ended down 1.49 percent at 752.75 rupees per 10 kg. It had touched a record high of 766.90 rupees on Tuesday.

* The most-active January soybean fell 1.77 percent to 2,581.5 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed eased 0.77 percent to 3,729 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil jumped 5 rupees to 750.15 per 10 kg, while soybean fell 5 rupees to 2,532 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 5 rupees to 3,558 per 100 kg.

SPICES

The near-month January cumin seed, or jeera, touched a new contract high on Wednesday, buoyed by fresh export demand amid a squeeze in spot supplies, traders and analysts said.

* Dry and hot weather in mid-October and November, the initial phase of jeera sowing, could likely affect the quality of the new crop adversely, traders said. Supplies from the fresh harvest usually start from February.

* January jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) gained 0.65 percent to close at 16,802 rupees per 100 kg, easing from a contract high of 16,975 rupees earlier in the session.

* Spot prices at Unjha market in top producing Gujarat state gained 217 rupees to 16,200 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended lower due to lacklustre demand from overseas buyers while traders awaited a boost in supplies from the new season crop by end of January.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities and are expected to peak by the month end.

* January pepper fell 0.56 percent to close at 32,770 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper prices fell 181.5 rupees to close at 33,412.50 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures gained on concerns that the yield of the current-year crop could fall on unfavourable weather, though higher carry-forward stocks and expectations of increasing supplies, capped the gains.

* The April turmeric gained 0.70 percent to close at 4,860 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 16 rupees to close at 5,197 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)