MUMBAI Jan 4 India's guar futures
reversed early losses to hit a fresh record high for the second
straight session on Wednesday on strong export demand and a fall
in arrivals, analysts said.
* The January guar seed on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 1.75 percent at 7,652
rupees per 100 kg, easing from a fresh record high of 7,720
rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Jodhpur spot market in Rajasthan, the biggest
producer, guar seed rose 157 rupees to 7,479 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
India's chana futures closed up in choppy trade as buying by
local traders and dal millers anticipating good demand helped
offset an expected increase in supplies from the new crop.
* The January chana contract closed up 0.23 percent
at 3,387 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi spot market chana rose 17 rupees to 3,392 rupees
per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Oilseeds and soyoil futures in India fell on profit-taking
driven by hopes last week's rainfall will benefit the rapeseed
crop, analysts said.
* The January soyoil ended down 1.49 percent at
752.75 rupees per 10 kg. It had touched a record high of 766.90
rupees on Tuesday.
* The most-active January soybean fell 1.77 percent
to 2,581.5 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed
eased 0.77 percent to 3,729 rupees.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil jumped
5 rupees to 750.15 per 10 kg, while soybean fell 5 rupees to
2,532 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell
5 rupees to 3,558 per 100 kg.
SPICES
The near-month January cumin seed, or jeera, touched a new
contract high on Wednesday, buoyed by fresh export demand amid a
squeeze in spot supplies, traders and analysts said.
* Dry and hot weather in mid-October and November, the
initial phase of jeera sowing, could likely affect the quality
of the new crop adversely, traders said. Supplies from the fresh
harvest usually start from February.
* January jeera on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) gained 0.65 percent to close at
16,802 rupees per 100 kg, easing from a contract high of 16,975
rupees earlier in the session.
* Spot prices at Unjha market in top producing Gujarat
state gained 217 rupees to 16,200 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended lower due to lacklustre demand from
overseas buyers while traders awaited a boost in supplies from
the new season crop by end of January.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities and are expected to peak by the month end.
* January pepper fell 0.56 percent to close at
32,770 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper prices fell 181.5
rupees to close at 33,412.50 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures gained on concerns that the yield of the
current-year crop could fall on unfavourable weather, though
higher carry-forward stocks and expectations of increasing
supplies, capped the gains.
* The April turmeric gained 0.70 percent to close at
4,860 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 16 rupees to
close at 5,197 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)