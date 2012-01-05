MUMBAI Jan 5 January pepper futures in
India hit a new contract low on Thursday, weighed by thin demand
from overseas buyers, while traders awaited full-fledged
supplies from the new season crop by January-end.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities and are expected to peak by the month-end.
* The January pepper on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 3.22 percent to close at
31,715 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 31,460
rupees earlier in the day.
* In Kochi spot market, pepper prices dropped 565.5 rupees
to close at 32,847 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures snapped a four-day rally on profit-taking,
triggered by higher carry-forward stocks and expectations of an
increase in supplies in the coming months due to higher
production.
* The April turmeric dropped 1.23 percent to close
at 4,800 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric gained 27.5 rupees to close at
5,224.5 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell on profit-taking as
traders took advantage of the recent rally in prices, analysts
said.
* The January jeera on NCDEX fell 2.37 percent to
end at 16,404 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen more than 4
percent since the start of January.
* Spot prices at Unjha market ended unchanged at 16,200
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
India's guar seed futures ended lower on fears that
commodities market regulator might intervene to check volatility
in the prices and on profit taking after rising for three
straight sessions, analysts said.
* The January guar seed contract closed down 1.06
percent 7,571 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 22 rupees to
7,457 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures in India ended higher on buying by local
traders and millers to meet the festival season demand and on a
decline in area under pulses cultivation in the on-going rabi
(winter sowing) season.
* As on Dec. 30, pulses have been sown on 13.85 million
hectares as compared with 14 milion hectares a year ago, the
government data showed.
* Chana January contract closed up 1 percent at
3,421 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi spot market chana rose 32 rupees to 3,423 rupees
per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS
Indian soybean and soyoil futures dropped on profit-taking
driven by a fall in overseas prices, though thin soybean
arrivals in spot market limited the downside, analysts said.
* Rapeseed futures ended steady as a drop in acreage under
the oilseed outweighed last week's rainfall in the growing
areas, analysts said.
* The January soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 1.33 percent at
742.75 rupees per 10 kg. It hit a record high of 766.90 rupees
on Tuesday.
* The most-active January soybean fell 2 percent to
2,527.5 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed edged
up 0.35 percent to 3,742 rupees.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil dropped 6.3 rupees to
743.85 per 10 kg, while soybean fell 39 rupees to 2,493 per 100
kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 39 rupees to
3,519 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip
Sircar)