MUMBAI Jan 5 January pepper futures in India hit a new contract low on Thursday, weighed by thin demand from overseas buyers, while traders awaited full-fledged supplies from the new season crop by January-end.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities and are expected to peak by the month-end.

* The January pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 3.22 percent to close at 31,715 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 31,460 rupees earlier in the day.

* In Kochi spot market, pepper prices dropped 565.5 rupees to close at 32,847 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures snapped a four-day rally on profit-taking, triggered by higher carry-forward stocks and expectations of an increase in supplies in the coming months due to higher production.

* The April turmeric dropped 1.23 percent to close at 4,800 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric gained 27.5 rupees to close at 5,224.5 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell on profit-taking as traders took advantage of the recent rally in prices, analysts said.

* The January jeera on NCDEX fell 2.37 percent to end at 16,404 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen more than 4 percent since the start of January.

* Spot prices at Unjha market ended unchanged at 16,200 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures ended lower on fears that commodities market regulator might intervene to check volatility in the prices and on profit taking after rising for three straight sessions, analysts said.

* The January guar seed contract closed down 1.06 percent 7,571 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 22 rupees to 7,457 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures in India ended higher on buying by local traders and millers to meet the festival season demand and on a decline in area under pulses cultivation in the on-going rabi (winter sowing) season.

* As on Dec. 30, pulses have been sown on 13.85 million hectares as compared with 14 milion hectares a year ago, the government data showed.

* Chana January contract closed up 1 percent at 3,421 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi spot market chana rose 32 rupees to 3,423 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean and soyoil futures dropped on profit-taking driven by a fall in overseas prices, though thin soybean arrivals in spot market limited the downside, analysts said.

* Rapeseed futures ended steady as a drop in acreage under the oilseed outweighed last week's rainfall in the growing areas, analysts said.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 1.33 percent at 742.75 rupees per 10 kg. It hit a record high of 766.90 rupees on Tuesday.

* The most-active January soybean fell 2 percent to 2,527.5 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed edged up 0.35 percent to 3,742 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil dropped 6.3 rupees to 743.85 per 10 kg, while soybean fell 39 rupees to 2,493 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 39 rupees to 3,519 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)