MUMBAI Jan 6 India's pepper futures bounced back from a contract low hit early on Friday as estimates of lower output outweighed sluggish demand from local and overseas buyers, analysts said.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities and are expected to peak by the month end.

* The January pepper on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.69 percent to close at 31,935 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 31,160 rupees.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices dropped 394 rupees to 32,453 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some lower level buying was seen in pepper futures due to estimates of lower output but weak exports may continue to weigh on prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year due to reduced yields from the old pepper vines.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up due to a decline in supplies from the old crop and the tight supply position is likely to continue until February when arrivals from the new season crop are expected to start arriving.

* The April turmeric ended up 0.17 percent at 4,808 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric ended almost steady at 5,222 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell as increased sowing in top producer Gujarat state raised expectations of higher output.

* The January jeera on NCDEX fell 0.29 percent at 16,357 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot prices at Unjha market fell 150 rupees to close at 16,050 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

India's guar seed futures rose to a record high on Friday on a fall in arrivals, defying fears of government intervention to curb volatility in prices.

* The January guar seed contract on NCDEX gained 2.93 percent at 7,793 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high at 7,874 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Jodhpur in Rajasthan state, guar seed ended at 7,608 rupees per 100 kg, up 151 rupees.

CHANA

Chana futures extended their rise on buying by traders and millers to meet the festival demand, though analysts believe expected increase in supplies from fresh crop arrivals could put pressure on prices.

* The January chana contract gained 0.38 percent to close at 3,434 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi spot market chana rose 28 rupees to 3,450 rupees per 100 kg.

SOYOIL AND OILSEEDS

India's oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on weak demand in the physical market and due to a strong rupee.

* A sharp fall in the U.S. market on Thursday also weighed on sentiment, they said.

* The January soyoil contract on NCDEX fell 0.52 percent at 738.85 rupees per 10 kg. It hit a record high of 766.90 rupees on Tuesday.

* The most-active January soybean fell 0.51 percent to 2,514.5 rupees per 100 kg and January rapeseed dropped 0.48 percent to 3,724 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil dropped 7.35 rupees to 736.50 per 10 kg, while soybean fell 25 rupees to 2,468 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 5 rupees to 3,523.75 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)