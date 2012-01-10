MUMBAI Jan 10 India's guar futures rose
by its maximum permissable daily limit of 4 percent on Tuesday
to a new record high, defying the measures taken by the
commodities futures market regulator to curb volatility in
price.
* The January guar seed on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked at 8,536 rupees per
100 kg, a fresh record high.
* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show cause
notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional
information from 30 others following a preliminary
investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in
guar gum and guar seed.
* Last, month FMC increased the special margin levied on
guar gum and guar seed futures trade to 30 percent.
* In the Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 507 rupees to
8,650 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures closed nearly flat in a choppy trade as
concerns about lower output on a decline in acreage and lesser
stocks with traders offset tepid consumer demand in spot
markets.
* The January chana contract closed marginally up at
3,431 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 8 rupees to 3,425
rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
Pepper futures hit a new contract low early on Tuesday,
following weak spot market, subdued overseas demand and hopes of
full-fledged supplies from the new season crop by January-end.
* The January pepper contract fell 4 percent to
close at a new contract low of 29,905 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kochi spot market, the prices dropped 962 rupees to
31,413 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell on prospects of a bumper crop and
increased supplies in the coming months. Higher carryforward
stocks from last year also weighed.
* The April turmeric fell 0.90 percent to close at
4,640 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric edged up 5 rupees to 5,202 rupees
per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEED
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell due to higher area under
cultivation and poor demand from local and overseas buyers.
* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan.
2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to data from the
farm department of the top producing western Guajrat state.
* The January jeera contract fell 1.42 percent to
end at 15,172 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot prices at Unjha market fell 117 rupees to 15,700
rupees per 100 kg.
SOYOIL & OILSEEDS
Soyoil and rapeseed futures reversed early gains to end
lower following a similar trend overseas while soybean futures
rose on a decline in domestic arrivals.
* Soyoil for February delivery ended 0.32 percent
lower at 719.25 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed for April delivery
ended 0.17 percent lower at 3,407 rupees per 100 kg.
* The most-active soybean for February delivery
ended up 1.02 percent at 2,572.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was up 7.65 rupees at
728.80 per 10 kg, while soybean rose 40 rupees to 2,508 per 100
kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 16.25 rupees
to 3,567.50 per 100 kg.
* India's edible oil imports in the year ending October 2012
are likely to rise 6.3 percent to 8.9 million tonnes and all the
additional imports will be refined palm oil after Indonesia
changed export taxes, a senior industry official said.
* "There was some profit-taking after sharp rise tracking
overseas market. Soyoil will take some more correction
tomorrow," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth
Management.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)