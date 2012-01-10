MUMBAI Jan 10 India's guar futures rose by its maximum permissable daily limit of 4 percent on Tuesday to a new record high, defying the measures taken by the commodities futures market regulator to curb volatility in price.

* The January guar seed on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was locked at 8,536 rupees per 100 kg, a fresh record high.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show cause notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional information from 30 others following a preliminary investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and guar seed.

* Last, month FMC increased the special margin levied on guar gum and guar seed futures trade to 30 percent.

* In the Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 507 rupees to 8,650 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures closed nearly flat in a choppy trade as concerns about lower output on a decline in acreage and lesser stocks with traders offset tepid consumer demand in spot markets.

* The January chana contract closed marginally up at 3,431 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 8 rupees to 3,425 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Pepper futures hit a new contract low early on Tuesday, following weak spot market, subdued overseas demand and hopes of full-fledged supplies from the new season crop by January-end.

* The January pepper contract fell 4 percent to close at a new contract low of 29,905 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi spot market, the prices dropped 962 rupees to 31,413 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on prospects of a bumper crop and increased supplies in the coming months. Higher carryforward stocks from last year also weighed.

* The April turmeric fell 0.90 percent to close at 4,640 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric edged up 5 rupees to 5,202 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell due to higher area under cultivation and poor demand from local and overseas buyers.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to data from the farm department of the top producing western Guajrat state.

* The January jeera contract fell 1.42 percent to end at 15,172 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot prices at Unjha market fell 117 rupees to 15,700 rupees per 100 kg.

SOYOIL & OILSEEDS

Soyoil and rapeseed futures reversed early gains to end lower following a similar trend overseas while soybean futures rose on a decline in domestic arrivals.

* Soyoil for February delivery ended 0.32 percent lower at 719.25 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed for April delivery ended 0.17 percent lower at 3,407 rupees per 100 kg.

* The most-active soybean for February delivery ended up 1.02 percent at 2,572.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was up 7.65 rupees at 728.80 per 10 kg, while soybean rose 40 rupees to 2,508 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 16.25 rupees to 3,567.50 per 100 kg.

* India's edible oil imports in the year ending October 2012 are likely to rise 6.3 percent to 8.9 million tonnes and all the additional imports will be refined palm oil after Indonesia changed export taxes, a senior industry official said.

* "There was some profit-taking after sharp rise tracking overseas market. Soyoil will take some more correction tomorrow," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)