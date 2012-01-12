MUMBAI Jan 12 India's rapeseed hit a contract high on Thursday due to lower acreage and lack of stocks, while soybean and soyoil ended more than 1 percent higher on lower arrivals in the local market and good demand from millers.

* Rapeseed for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.98 percent higher at 3,513 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,525 rupees due to lower acerage and lack of stocks.

* The most-traded soybean for February delivery ended 1.35 percent up at 2,631.00 rupees per 100 kg. February soyoil contract rose 1.07 percent to 729.45 rupees per kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was flat at 723.90 per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 2 rupees at 2,494 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 13.75 rupees to 3,585 per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures hit a new record high for the fourth straight session with a 4 percent rise on Thursday, shrugging off regulatory measures to curb volatility.

* The February guar seed contract was locked at the 4 percent daily upper limit at 9,373 rupees per 100 kg, a fresh record high.

* NCDEX has reduced open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts, effective Jan. 21, a move aimed at reducing speculation and volatility.

* Guar has been rising for the past few months, with prices having more than doubled since September. Traders point to strong demand, a weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output as feeding the rally.

* A fall in arrivals in spot market and a firmness in global crude oil prices are pushing the prices further up.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 353 rupees to 9,320 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures closed up on buying by traders and local millers expecting a price rise due to a fall in area under pulses cultivation.

* The January chana contract closed up 1.5 percent at 3,502 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 50 rupees to 3,481 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Pepper futures ended higher due to expectations of fresh export demand as Indian prodcue is at a discount to its competitors in the international market.

* However, hopes of full-fledged supplies from the new season crop by January-end are seen weighing on the prices.

* The February pepper ended up 3.46 percent at 31,660 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices rose 80 rupees to 31,397 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper exports during April-November rose 43 percent to 17,000 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on some overseas enquiries although prospects of a bumper crop and higher carryforward stocks from last year restricted the rise.

* The April turmeric ended 0.39 percent higher at 4,654 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric exports during April-November rose 63 percent to 58,000 tonnes.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric fell 52 rupees to 5,150 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures hit the daily permissible upper limit of 4 percent due to a decline in the daily spot supplies and overseas enquiries.

* The February jeera gained 4 percent to end at 16,555 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily spot supplies at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, were 2,500-3,000 bags of 60 kg each compared with the daily trade of 5,000-6,000 bags.

* Spot prices at Unjha market gained 220 rupees to 15,900 rupees per 100 kg.

* Cumin exports during April-November rose 28 percent to 26,500 tonnes. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team)