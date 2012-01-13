MUMBAI Jan 13 India's guar futures defied the regulator's measures to curb speculation and continued their rally on Friday to hit a new record high for the fifth consecutive session, on buying by large players and concerns of shortage, analysts said.

* The February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 3.77 percent at 9,727 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the 4 percent daily upper limit at 9,748 rupees per 100 kg, a new record high.

* Guar prices have been rising for the past few months on strong export demand, a weak rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output. Prices have more than doubled since September.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 968 rupees to 10,287 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures fell after rising for three straight sessions on lower consumer demand in the ongoing winter season and an expected increase in supplies from the new season crop, analysts said.

* The January chana contract fell 0.82 percent at 3,473 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 27 rupees to 3,454 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Pepper futures fell on increasing supplies from the new season crop with hopes they would peak by January-end, while expectation of fresh supplies from Vietnam by February weighed.

* Vietnam is the largest pepper producer in the world followed by Indonesia and India.

* The February pepper fell 1.47 percent to 31,195 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi spot market, pepper prices rose 56 rupees to 31,453 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended up on lower-level buying, supported by some overseas enquiries and local buying, though prospects of a bumper crop and higher carry-forward stocks from last year are seen weighing by the end of the session.

* The April turmeric ended up 0.21 percent at 4,664 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric gained 18 rupees to 5,168 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended down due to higher area under cultivation that raised hopes of raising output in 2012 but falling supplies restricted the downside.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to data from the farm department of the top producing western Gujarat state.

* The February jeera fell 2.41 percent to 16,161 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot prices at the Unjha market gained 118 rupees to 16,018 rupees per 100 kg.

SOYOIL & OILSEEDS

Soybean and soyoil fell following weak overnight leads from global markets and expectations of lower imports of edible oil, while rapeseed eased from its contract high in the previous session.

* The most-traded soybean for February delivery ended 1.77 percent lower at 2,584.5 rupees per 100 kg. February soyoil fell 2.34 percent to 712.4 rupees per kg.

* Rapeseed for April delivery dropped 1.28 percent at 3,468 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil fell 5.85 rupees at 718.05 per 10 kg, while soybean dropped 17 rupees to 2,477 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 37.5 rupees at 3,547.50 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team)