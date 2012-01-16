MUMBAI Jan 16 India's guar futures
continued their rally on Monday, notching up yet another record
high, helped by demand from exporters as well as declining
arrivals in the spot market.
* The commodity markets regulator has been taking measures
to curb speculation and volatility in guar prices that have
more-than-doubled since September.
* The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX)imposed a special margin of 10 percent on the long side
of guar seed and guar gum, effective Monday, taking the total
special margin levied to 40 percent.
* For details click here
* February guar seed on the NCDEX ended up 3.96
percent at 10,540 rupees per 100 kg after touching a record high
of 10,544 rupees earlier in the day.
* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan state, guar seed
jumped 475.5 rupees to close at 11,412 rupees per 100 kg.
* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show cause
notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional
information from 30 others following a preliminary
investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in
guar gum and guar seed.
CHANA
Chana futures in India fell tracking weak demand in the spot
market due to the ongoing winter season and an expected increase
in supplies from the new season crop.
* The February chana contract ended down 2.84
percent at 3,277 rupees per 100 kg.
* Demand for chana usually falls in winter on availability
of fresh vegetables.
* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 87 rupees to 3,371
rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
India's pepper futures rose as estimates of a lower output
and hopes of export demand outweighed rising arrivals from the
new season crop that is likely to peak by the end of this month.
* The February pepper on NCDEX ended 0.81 percent
higher at 31,230 rupees per 100 kg.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, a drop from last year's 49,000
tonnes last year.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper prices fell 402
rupees to 31,128 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some lower level buying was seen towards the end of the
session that helped in them ending higher. But supplies from the
new crop could weigh in the next session," said Chowda Reddy,
senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended lower after a narrow-range trading
session as prospects of a bumper crop and higher supplies
outweighed overseas enquiries.
* The April turmeric ended 0.30 percent lower at
4,646 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins in January.
CUMIN SEED
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up due to falling spot
supplies and some overseas demand, but higher area under
cultivation that raised hopes of increased output in 2012,
weighed.
* Cumin was sowed in top producing western Gujarat state on
282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from the year
ago, according to data from the state farm department.
* The February jeera ended up 1.70 percent at 16,454
rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot prices at the Unjha market in Gujarat fell 35 rupees
to 15,983 rupees per 100 kg.
SOYOIL & OILSEEDS
India oilseeds and soyoil futures ended lower on a rise in
edible oil imports last month and tracking soft overseas
markets, with prices were expected to continue their fall this
week.
* The most-active February soybean on the NCDEX
closed 1.04 percent lower at 2,556.50 rupees per 100 kg, while
February soyoil ended 0.25 percent lower at 708.75
rupees per 10 kg.
* Rapeseed or mustard for April delivery ended 0.72
percent down at 3,441 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil fell 1.05 rupees at
711.20 per 10 kg, while soybean gained 10 rupees at 2,459 per
100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan state, rapeseed dropped
40 rupees at 3,507.50 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)