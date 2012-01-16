MUMBAI Jan 16 India's guar futures continued their rally on Monday, notching up yet another record high, helped by demand from exporters as well as declining arrivals in the spot market.

* The commodity markets regulator has been taking measures to curb speculation and volatility in guar prices that have more-than-doubled since September.

* The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)imposed a special margin of 10 percent on the long side of guar seed and guar gum, effective Monday, taking the total special margin levied to 40 percent.

* For details click here

* February guar seed on the NCDEX ended up 3.96 percent at 10,540 rupees per 100 kg after touching a record high of 10,544 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan state, guar seed jumped 475.5 rupees to close at 11,412 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show cause notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional information from 30 others following a preliminary investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and guar seed.

CHANA

Chana futures in India fell tracking weak demand in the spot market due to the ongoing winter season and an expected increase in supplies from the new season crop.

* The February chana contract ended down 2.84 percent at 3,277 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for chana usually falls in winter on availability of fresh vegetables.

* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 87 rupees to 3,371 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

India's pepper futures rose as estimates of a lower output and hopes of export demand outweighed rising arrivals from the new season crop that is likely to peak by the end of this month.

* The February pepper on NCDEX ended 0.81 percent higher at 31,230 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, a drop from last year's 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper prices fell 402 rupees to 31,128 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some lower level buying was seen towards the end of the session that helped in them ending higher. But supplies from the new crop could weigh in the next session," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended lower after a narrow-range trading session as prospects of a bumper crop and higher supplies outweighed overseas enquiries.

* The April turmeric ended 0.30 percent lower at 4,646 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up due to falling spot supplies and some overseas demand, but higher area under cultivation that raised hopes of increased output in 2012, weighed.

* Cumin was sowed in top producing western Gujarat state on 282,000 hectares as on Jan. 2, up 18.5 percent from the year ago, according to data from the state farm department.

* The February jeera ended up 1.70 percent at 16,454 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot prices at the Unjha market in Gujarat fell 35 rupees to 15,983 rupees per 100 kg.

SOYOIL & OILSEEDS

India oilseeds and soyoil futures ended lower on a rise in edible oil imports last month and tracking soft overseas markets, with prices were expected to continue their fall this week.

* The most-active February soybean on the NCDEX closed 1.04 percent lower at 2,556.50 rupees per 100 kg, while February soyoil ended 0.25 percent lower at 708.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* Rapeseed or mustard for April delivery ended 0.72 percent down at 3,441 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil fell 1.05 rupees at 711.20 per 10 kg, while soybean gained 10 rupees at 2,459 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan state, rapeseed dropped 40 rupees at 3,507.50 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)